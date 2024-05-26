FG Urges South-east Businesses to Embrace ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The federal government has called on businesses in the South-east region to take advantage of opportunities offered by the ECOWAS Free Trade Liberation Scheme (ETLS) to boost their businesses

Minister of the Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, made the call yesterday, during a workshop on ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) in Awka, Anambra State capital.



The workshop with the theme: “Exploring the Benefit of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme in the Region,” was organised by the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) for manufacturers, importers, exporters, and, small, medium enterprises (SMEs) in the five states of the South-east region.

The minister who was represented by the Director, Department of International Organisation in the ministry, Ambassador Obinna Onowu, enumerated some of the benefits of gains and opportunities offered by the ETLS.



He said: “The primary goal is to establish a customs union among all member states (ECOWAS) with the ultimate objective of completely eliminating customs duties and implementing a unified customs policy.



“The ETLS represents an ideal opportunity to foster greater economic integration, and unlock the immense potential of intra-regional trade,” he explained.

He stated that the ministry had already organised similar sensitisation in Kano in 2020, and, in Lagos in 2023 for manufacturers, importers and exporters in the North-west and South-west zones, respectively.

The minister emphasised that the ministry viewed holding the programme in the South-east as very critical because of the huge number of the stakeholders in the region.



Another official of the ministry and Head of ECOWAS Unit, Trade, Mr. Yohanna Zacks, stated that ETLS synergises with the African Continent Free Trade Area (AFCTA), and that the relationship creates seamless gateway for free customs duties trade for bonafide manufacturers, and traders under ETLS.

Earlier, Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi commended the ministry of foreign affairs for the sensitisation workshop.



He stated that the awareness being created among manufacturers and traders would help them improve their income and contribute to the boosting of the economy of the region.