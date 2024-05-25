Rangers Go Spiritual, Give Thanksgiving in Church as NPFL Resumes from Break

Ahead of resumption of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this weekend after three weeks break, leaders, Enugu Rangers have gone spiritual in preparation of match day 33 fixture against visiting Bayelsa United.

There was a lot of dancing, praise singing, and thanksgiving as players, coaches, officials, and management staff stormed the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) under the fierce, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to offer thanksgiving for the grace and blessings that the club has enjoyed in the NPFL 2023/2024 season.

With the resumption of the league this weekend after a three-week break necessitated by the backlog of rescheduled matches by Rivers United that was concluded on May 19, members of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, congregated at the Adoration Ground, Emene, Enugu, to thank and seek the grace of God to finish the season on a good note.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka while praying and blessing the team, charged them to be focused, determined, and disciplined in the remaining fixtures stressing that he will continue to pray for the team as they prosecute the remaining matches of the season.

After the church service, team members were treated to a sumptuous five-cause dinner courtesy of the management and supplied by the official chef of the club, AmaKris Kitchen. It was a finger-licking experience for all as the team put preparations in top gear for the match day 33, NPFL fixture against visiting Bayelsa United scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024, at ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.