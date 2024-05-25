Cormode Cancer Foundation Launches Champions Club

The Cormode Cancer Foundation has launched its Champions Club, an innovative initiative aimed at Nigerian secondary schools.

Camcode Cancer Champions Club is a student-led organisation dedicated to raising awareness about cancer, providing support to those affected by the disease, and empowering students to take action in their communities.

Spearheaded by Dr. Denise Ejoh of the Cormode Cancer Foundation in partnership with Mrs. Noni Okocha of I Am the Future of Nigeria youth initiative, the club aims to create cancer champions among the youth across Nigeria.

A statement, following the launch of the Cormode Cancer Champions Club which held on Wednesday at Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, said it will “offer comprehensive education on cancer, addressing the disease from its medical aspects to the social implications.

“A vital component of the curriculum is grief education, recognising that where cancer is present, there is often the potential for loss. Teaching students about grief will equip them with the skills to handle such experiences with sensitivity and resilience.”

Dr. Ejoh, a cancer survivor and the driving force behind the Cormode Cancer Foundation, while emphasising the significance of this initiative, said “As a survivor, I understand firsthand the importance of early education about cancer to remove the stigma surrounding it. By educating our children, we can foster a more informed and compassionate society.”

Mrs. Okocha, CEO of I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative, and author of educational books tailored specifically for the Cormode Cancer Champions Club, said that, “By providing our youth with the right knowledge and tools, we can empower them to become proactive health advocates and compassionate individuals in their communities.”

The statement called on the Nigerian government to support this initiative, recognising its potential to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of youth.

“With governmental backing, the Cormode Cancer Champions Club can reach more schools and, ultimately, more students, fostering a generation that is knowledgeable about cancer and equipped to handle its challenges,” the statement added.

It welcomed students from all backgrounds to join in its mission, adding that by uniting as champions in the fight against cancer, students have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those touched by the disease.