CIPM Elects First Northern President in Historic 55th AGM,

Ugo Aliogo

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) celebrated a momentous occasion yesterday as it convened its 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM), commemorating a milestone in its illustrious history.

The event not only marked the transition of leadership from the previous administration but also set records with the highest-ever voter turnout.

With over 1,000 members participating in the election and an additional 1,000 members engaging in the virtual AGM, this year’s event was a testament to the institute’s growing influence and commitment to democratic processes.

The AGM witnessed the historic appointment of Mr. Ahmed Ladan Gobir as the new President and Chairman of the Governing Council, marking the first time a Northern president has been elected since the institute’s inception. Mr. Gobir’s inauguration signals a new era of inclusivity and diversity in CIPM’s leadership.

During the ceremony, outgoing President, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, took the opportunity to reflect on his tenure, highlighting significant achievements that garnered applause from attendees. Notably, Mojeed’s leadership saw a substantial increase in CIPM’s revenue and propelled the institute onto the global stage.

In his inaugural address, Gobir expressed gratitude to the members and unveiled his strategic agenda, encapsulated by the acronym SOAR which is to strengthen strategic alliances and collaborations for the Institute. Optimise membership value proposition, automate and digitalise processes and lastly reskill and retool employees and leaders.

In addition to the leadership transition, the AGM also recognised outstanding branches for their contributions. CIPM Lagos State branch and Ogun State branch secured the first position in the Best Branch Award, while Delta and Rivers claimed the third position.

Moreover, CIPM Kano State branch was awarded the first position in the Most Improved category, followed by CIPM Ondo State branch in second place and CIPM Ebonyi State Branch in third place.

The 55th AGM exemplifies CIPM’s commitment to excellence, innovation and inclusivity. As the institute embarks on this new chapter under Gobir’s leadership, it remains dedicated to advancing the HR profession and driving positive change in Nigeria and beyond.

CIPM, empowered by legislation (Act of Parliament CAP 115 LFN 2004), continues to uphold its mandate as Nigeria’s apex regulatory HR body, setting standards for HR professionals and practitioners and enabling effective people management and organisational development.