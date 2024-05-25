  • Saturday, 25th May, 2024

CBN Fires Six Directors, Senior Management Staff

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday, relieved six of its Directors and several other top management staff of their duties.

It was gathered that most of those affected were Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Principal Managers and Senior Managers.

The CBN in one of the sack letter informed those affected that the exercise was in line with the new strategic direction of the Bank.

“As a result of this review, I have been directed to notify you that your services will not be required with effect from Friday, May 24, 2024. Your final entitlements will be calculated and paid to you in due course. Thank you,” it added.[

