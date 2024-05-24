Tinubu Orders Armed Forces to Embark on Recruitment, Rearmament

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Armed Forces to embark on aggressive recruitment and rearmament in order to contain armed hostilities across the country.

Worried by the insecurity in the country, Tinubu had constantly demanded to know when the insecurity will come to an end and received assurances from defence ministers and service chiefs that the end was in sight.

Speaking at a ministerial media briefing in Abuja ahead of the one year anniversary of the Tinubu-led government, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, said the president ordered the armed forces to embark on massive recruitment exercise to ensure that more personnel were on ground to deal with insecurity.

He said the president also ordered the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to embark on more manufacture of arms and ammunition for effective containment of security challenges.

He said government was committed to the deployment of technology to contain armed banditry.

“He has directed that we recruit more so that there will be more boots on the ground.

“More arms will be manufactured in the next one year.

We are also relying on technology heavily and we assure you that in the no distant time, this will be over”, he said.

“We have been collaborating with the people in our intelligence gathering efforts

“We will work diligently to end security challenges in the country.

President always asks when will this end and say we are walking on it.

“Recruitment has improved for the armed forces. We are going to recruit more, same with police, civil defence and the military”, he said.