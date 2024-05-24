PTDF Expresses Commitment to Growth of Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

. To focus on renewed hope agenda in selecting candidates for overseas scholarship

The Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) has expressed commitment to the growth and development of the oil and gas sector, which contributes heavily to the Nigeria’s economy.

The South-east Team Lead, Overseas Scholarship Interview Programme, Afam Ikwuemesi, made this known yesterday at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, venue for the screening of 198 Southeast applicants for the 2024 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS).

This is just as the Fund said it will focus on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, in the selection of candidates for its 2024/2025 overseas postgraduate scholarship programme.

Ikwuemesi said that the PTDF’s commitment is expressed in the annual scholarship scheme for Master’s and Doctoral degree programmes which provides Nigerians with the opportunity to become skilled in oil and gas-related fields like geosciences, environmental sciences, and renewables among others.

“For this, we partner top universities and institutions in the United Kingdom, France and other countries where young Nigerians go and learn to bridge the identified skills gap within the oil and gas sector,” he said, adding that out of the 5,000 candidates shortlisted nationwide, 198 chose to come to the Enugu centre.

On his part, one of the panelists, Prof. Okwudili Anyam, said that among the criteria for qualification are first degree and WAEC results, research proposal, statement of purpose, and how it fits into the needs of the industry.

“We also look at their ability to undertake research that will benefit the oil and gas sector in Nigeria because we expect them to return and give back to the Nigerian society,” he stated.

Meanwhile, PTDF yesterday, said it will focus on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, in the selection of candidates for its 2024/2025 overseas postgraduate scholarship programme.

The Team Lead for the South-west Overseas Scholarship Screening, Mr. Tajudeen Ibiyeye, made this known during the screening held at the Faculty of Technology Development, University of Ibadan.

He said the Fund would ensure that candidates to be selected would be those that would key into the transition from fuel to renewable energy and compressed natural gas as espoused by the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

According to him, President Tinubu deserves all the support to ensure that the country tilts towards the use of compressed natural gas to reduce emissions into the atmosphere to the barest minimum, stating that the PTDF will give priority to candidates that will contribute to make this a reality in the country.

Ibiyeye, who assured the people of a transparent, open and stress free selection process for would be scholars and beneficiaries of its 2024 scholarship scheme, urged beneficiaries to put patriotism ahead of their personal ambition by ensuring they return to the country to put to use the knowledge gathered during the course of the programme.

He said: “For the PhD, MSc Overseas Scholarship programme of the PTDF this year we shortlisted over 5,733 candidates nationwide out of the over 16,000 candidates that applied for the program. In Ibadan Centre which I represented, 953 candidates were shortlisted.

“We make sure that people have more confidence in the programme and part of what we are doing is to focus on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu which deals with the transition from fuel to renewable energy and compressed natural gas in the selection of candidates to benefit from the programme.”

One of the panelists, Dr. Nuru Makushi, of the Bayero University, Kano, said the programme, is a major leap for the country to reduce the number of expatriates and foreigners who are dominating the renewable energy, oil and gas sector in the country.

Makushi, who had also benefitted from the overseas scholarship scheme for his Masters and PhD programmes, said he decided to return to the country to help contribute his quota to improving manpower despite the various offers he got from abroad after his programmes.

He appealed to those who would benefit from the scheme to also take a leaf from him, adding that aside from signing a bond with the PTDF, patriotism must be played up.

“I benefitted from the overseas scholarship of the PTDF both for Masters and PhD, I did my Masters in Scotland, Institute of Petroleum, and my PhD was in London, South Bank University.

“As an ex-scholar, we have the experience and the capacity to basically know the technicality and capacity of many applicants. So we were engaged to participate in this selection committee which even though rigorous but we have recorded successes,” he said.