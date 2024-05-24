Gov. Yusuf Presents Appointment Letter to Sanusi as 16th Emir of Kano, Says Emirate Law Has Come to Stay

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has presented an appointment letter for reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, saying that the amended law has come to stay.

Speaking while representing the letter to the reinstated Emir at the Government House on Friday, Governor Yusuf said the law had come to stay and nobody could change it.

“As I stand before you today, I am going to present the letter of appointment to Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

“Yesterday, we had series of meetings with the king makers, the members of the House of Assembly and security chiefs before we finally signed the new law repealing all the appointments of the former emirs as well as all the district heads and other appointments made by the previous administration,” he said.

He maintained that the law was made to reinstate the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, out of the conviction that he was victimised by the immediate past administration.

While congratulating the 16th emir, the governor urged him to use his wealth of experience and knowledge to revive the glory of the Kano emirate.