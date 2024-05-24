Gov Lawal Assures Troops Fighting Terrorists in Zamfara of More Support

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing more support for troops fighting banditry in the area.

Lawal spoke on Thursday while presiding over the state’s security council meeting at the Government House.

Membership of the security council is drawn from heads of security agencies in the state including the military and the DSS among others.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the meeting discussed the state’s security situation and the ongoing “large scale onslaught against bandits.”

Addressing heads of the security agencies, Lawal commended the troops for the successes recorded so far in the fight against banditry.

According to the Governor, “today’s meeting will evaluate the state’s security situation, assess our progress and pinpoint areas requiring intensified efforts to enhance the security of our people’s lives and property.

“As I have always emphasized to the security council, the priority of my administration is the security of lives and property of the people. “Therefore, we are always prepared to provide all the necessary support to various security agencies in the state to help them carry out their duties diligently and effectively.

“I want to thank the Federal Government and the military for deploying additional troops to Zamfara. This strategic move aims to eliminate all bandits and we have started seeing results.

“I also commend the successful arrest of a group of kidnappers in Gusau and the rescue of kidnapped victims across the state, including in Gusau, Maradun, Kauran Namoda and other Local Government Areas.

“These achievements are a testament to the effectiveness of the ongoing military operations in the state.”