  • Friday, 24th May, 2024

GDP Records 2.98% Growth in Q1

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

James Emejo in Abuja

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.98 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.
The growth rate was higher 2.31 per cent than recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023 and lower than 3.46 per cent in Q4 2023.
According to the Nigerian GDP Report Q1 2024, which was released by the statistical agency, growth was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 4.32 per cent and contributed 58.04 per cent to aggregate GDP.
The agriculture sector grew by 0.18.per cent, from -0.90 per cent recorded in Q1 2023.
The growth of the industry sector was 2.19 per cent, an improvement from 0.31 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2023.
In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.