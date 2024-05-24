Adeleke: Our Administration is Focused on Reviving Osun’s Cocoa Industries

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has restated his commitment to reviving cocoa industries in the state with a target to be the first cocoa-producing state in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in the governor’s remarks at a meeting with a Chinese investors from Wuxi Huadong Cocoa Food Co. Limited, who were on a two-day working visit to the state.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Yan Weiqing, who expressed satisfaction after the site inspection at the moribund Cocoa industry at Ede, had promised to rebuild the cocoa processing facility and bring in new equipment for the progress of the governor’s industrialisation agenda.

According to the governor, “In January this year, I launched the cocoa revival initiative of this administration. The state’s plan covers revival of old cocoa plantations, planting of at least a million seedlings and development of processing factories for new cocoa products. Our agenda extends to developing partnership with agro industrial firms from far and near.

“Our government is particularly focused on reviving the state Cocoa Industries Limited. We seek to go beyond becoming the first cocoa producing state in Nigeria.”

“We target producing and exporting cocoa products. That explains why we are determined to revive our cocoa industry and even establish new factories.”

The governor, who described the presence of the Chinese team as a welcome development, said: “It is to that end that we welcome your offer of partnership. We are open to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the revival of the industry located at Ede, Osun State. I am therefore directing the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry as well as the Attorney General of the state to look into this matter and work out a partnership deal.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, who enumerated Osun State economic potential, had stated that the company is expected to generate direct and indirect jobs for the citizens, revenue for the state and good returns on investments for prospective investors.

According to the commissioner, “Osun State has comparative advantage on cocoa production, which is the main raw material needed by the company, as well as kolanut, maize, yam, cocoyam, sweet potatoes, palm Produce and varieties of fruits and vegetables.”