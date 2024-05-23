NNPC, Shafa Energies, Nigus Unveil Nigeria’s First EV Charging Station in Abuja

* Sign MoU on development of facilities nationwide

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

NNPC New Energies Limited (NNEL), a subsidiary of the national oil company, Shafa Energies and Nigus International, Thursday launched Nigeria’s first Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station, marking a major step for the country’s aspiration to wean itself off other expensive sources of energy.

The parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of charging stations in Nigeria, which will see the spread of the facilities nationwide.

Speaking at the event in Mabushi, Abuja, the Managing Director of NNEL, Kanayo Odoe, described renewables as the future, considering that they are cheaper, cleaner and less harmful to the environment and human health.

He argued that NNPC as an organisation has a lot of interest in cleaner sources of fuels with the establishment of the new subsidiary, explaining that apart from charging vehicles, the new stations will also be able to power homes.

“This is the way of the future. This is the way of the world. Aside from maybe climate change, we are particular too about the health impacts of fossil fuels on the environment.

“So, this is a no-brainer. Also, you consider the economics of it. This is cheaper for our people. So, coming together to push for renewable energy is in the interest of our nation as one of the options for energy sources.

“Our GCEO of NNPC is very particular about renewable energies. And that has led to the birth of NNPC New Energies Limited. So, moving forward, there’s going to be a lot of action in this space. And this action in this space will lead not only to EVs recharging stations, but also lighting up Nigeria through solar,” Odoe explained.

Aside the north, he stated that the chargers will also expand to the south because there’s sunlight in all parts of Nigeria, promising to work with NNEL’s partners to spread cheaper sources of energy to consumers.

“So we have the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Nigus, you have the NNPC, we are the non-operators in this case, so NNEL is working with Nigus to supply the equipment, charging stations across.

“And AYM Ashafa, petrol stations, retail stations will hold the charging equipment to give to the supplier. So actually Ashafa is the base upon which the charging stations will sit.

“So the source of energy is limitless, as long as the sun will have generation of energy without looking for diesel or PMS at a cost. This is straight source from God that we’re utilising. And aside from charging vehicles, you can also use this to power homes,” he noted.

Also speaking, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Shafa Energies, Abdulmuminu Maishanu, said he was glad that his company was taken as a participant in the pilot phase of the programme, stressing that the objective was to ensure that electric vehicles and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) become good alternatives for the very expensive fuels.

He noted that the plan was to ensure the survival of the country due to the current economic conditions, expressing his commitment to the Federal Hovernment’s initiative to embrace cheaper fuels.

He stated that even though the rest of the world was already ahead, it was good for Nigeria to start somewhere.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Nigus International, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, noted that as a company operating in 18 countries, Nigus has developed over 1 gigawatt of storage, with the lithium coming from Nasarawa, Niger and Taraba States.

“I’ve been processing lithium since 2014. Since 2017, I’ve been supplying power to countries like Turkey, the United States. We’ve done a very big deal with Escom in South Africa to give them about 300 megawatts of stored power.

“And so the vision that we had 10 years ago is now coming to be part of what’s happening today. I’m a proud Nigerian that is really grateful because of the relationship with NNPC that we’ve been able to showcase our products,” he said.

He lauded the NNPC, stressing that the firm has been able to do what every other big multinational organisation has done and has diversified its portfolio into other areas like CNG and EVs in the nearest future.

Also commenting, the Chief Executive of Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), an indigenous Nigerian EV company, Mustapha Audu, said the latest initiative, when expanded, will reduce the cost of logistics which affect prices of goods and by extension the welfare of the citizens.

He stated that while before now raw materials were 95 per cent foreign, the ones that are available locally are sourced, explaining that in one instance the cost of locally produced tyres cost over seven times more due to the cost of doing business.

He urged government to patronise local manufacturing firms, explaining that this will help boost the economy.