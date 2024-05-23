  • Thursday, 23rd May, 2024

Nigeria’s Sports Minister Salutes Lookman’s Heroics in Dublin

Sport | 43 mins ago

Nigeria’s  Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has showered encomiums on Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, for his extraordinary performance in the Europa League final on Wednesday night

 Lookman scored a historic hat-trick, leading Atalanta to their first European title in 61 years in Dublin, Ireland.

Lookman’s three goals secured a 3-0 victory for Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen, ending their opponents’ 51-game undefeated streak and marking the first-ever hat-trick in a Europa League final.

This victory also signifies Atalanta’s second major trophy, their first since winning the Coppa Italia 61 years ago. It was also the first time anyone was scoring a hat trick in any UEFA final in several decades.

In his congratulatory message, Enoh praised Lookman’s exceptional talent and dedication, which have brought immense pride to Nigeria.

“Ademola Lookman has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience, leading Atalanta to a historic victory. His performance in the Europa League final was nothing short of spectacular, and he has made Nigeria proud on the global stage. We celebrate his achievement and look forward to many more milestones in his career with club and country,” said Senator Enoh.

The Sports Minister also extended his congratulations to Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella, who played pivotal roles in leading Bayer Leverkusen to the final. Their contributions were integral in securing the German Bundesliga title, with the German Cup still within reach.

“Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella have also shown exceptional prowess and determination throughout the season. Their journey to the Europa League final and success in the Bundesliga is commendable. They serve as an inspiration to young athletes in Nigeria and around the world. I urge them to take pride in their performances and success this season,” Senator Enoh added.

