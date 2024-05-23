FG Extends PEBEC Regulatory Reform Accelerator by 30 Days

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Federal Government has approved 30 days extension of Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council’s (PEBEC) 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan which commenced on February 20, 2024.

The Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed this in a statement, while announcing the successful conclusion of the tracking day 90 of the 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan by the PEBEC Secretariat.

According to Oduwole, the PEBEC Secretariat worked with 38 priority ministry, departments and agencies (MDAs) to deliver impactful reforms on eight key indicators, resulting in measurable institutionalization of reforms.

“So far, the most progress has been recorded on Transparency Reforms, Port Operations, and AgroExport Reforms.

“Other indicators include Review and Update on Service Level Agreements, Efficiency Reforms, Entry & Exit (Airport) Reforms, and Manufacturing for Export Reforms,” she stated.

The PEBEC boss said based on the increased performance of MDAs over the last two weeks, Vice-President Kassim Shettima, the PEBEC Chair, has granted a 30-day extension of the accelerator, which will culminate in a PEBEC townhall meeting with all relevant MDAs to be hosted by the vice-president.

As a result, she noted the need for more urgency by the MDAs to deliver outstanding reforms within the extension period, thus, further impacting productivity and competitiveness and supporting the economic goals of the present administration.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) mandate is a top priority of President Bola Tinubu in line with the eight-point Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

The third cohort of the council was inaugurated on November 16, 2023, with members from all arms and levels of government.