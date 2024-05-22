FG Begins Construction of 1,250 Housing Units in Four Northern States

• Warns contractors against shoddy job

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, has commenced the construction of 1,250 housing units across four northern states.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, disclosed this during the ceremonial groundbreaking for 250 housing units on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said the housing project tagged: ‘Renewed Hope Estate’, comprises 500 housing units that will be built in Kano, 250 in Gombe, 250 in Yobe and 250 in Katsina.

He said: “After here (Katsina), we will be in Kano to do groundbreaking for 500 housing units, 250 units in Yobe, and another 250 units in Gombe. In total, we are breaking ground for 1,250 housing units across four states in Northern Nigeria.”

He explained that the Katsina housing estate comprises 50 units of one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 100 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

According to him, “Each housing unit is expected to create an average of 25 direct and indirect jobs, translating to approximately 6,250 jobs for the 250 units here in Katsina alone.”

He said the Federal Government targets to deliver 50,000 housing units in Nigeria, distributed strategically across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He further stated that the Federal Government has already awarded contracts for the construction of 3,500 housing units in 13 states thereby demonstrating its commitment to rolling out the developments nationwide.

Dangiwa explained that the housing projects would serve as catalysts for economic growth, job creation and social development in communities where they are cited.

He, however, warned contractors handling the projects against shoddy jobs, adding that the housing units must be built and completed in accordance with specifications.

“They should ensure that they build according to specifications and deliver a quality job as substandard work will not be tolerated,” the minister added.

In his remarks, Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described the housing sector as an indispensable component of the nation’s infrastructure which drives its economy and social development.