Gunmen Kill Two, Kidnap One in Anambra Communities

. Group decries spate of kidnapping in Kogi East

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Secretary General of Okija Progressive Union, Barrister Peter Awa and one other person, Izuchukwu Igwenagha, popularly known as Onwa, were on Sunday murdered in the town by gunmen.

This is just as the Kogi State community policing group, Kogi East Neighborhood Watch (KENW) has decried the high rate insecurity and incessant kidnapping in Kogi Eastern Senatorial District.

While Awa, who is also the Chancellor of the Knights of St Mulumba, Okija Sub Council, was killed in a market square in his Umudioka village, Izuchukwu Igwenagha was murdered over alleged land dispute in his Isieke village.

Also the same day, a business man at Nkwo Okija was kidnapped as he was driving home from a function.

Before the latest incident, Okija was the only community in Ihiala Local Government Area that enjoyed security and neighbouring communities were coming to conduct burials and weddings in the town because the leadership of the town put in place a security outfit that worked.

Barrister Awa was appointed Secretary of Okija last year following a town union election conducted by the Anambra State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Matters.

Until the incident, he was practicing law in Ihiala. Only recently, there was an attempt to kidnap his wife, also a lawyer, at Ihiala, but the attempt failed.

It was gathered that he attended a village meeting few hours before his gruesome murder.

Some people, who it was believed, he was familiar with, had stopped him at Eke market in his Umudioka village and eye witnesses said there appeared to be a discussion between them, only for gunshots to be heard few minutes later.

The occupants of the car immediately drove off after firing several bullets on him. He was confirmed dead later.

For Onwa, his murder was said to be connected with a protracted land dispute in his village. Onwa. He was said to be a key player in Umuezeulasi land matters and he was shot dead in his house.

Barrister Mike Ozulumba, an American based Attorney said the community is real tough times.

“Okija has within 24 hours recorded two painful gruesome murders. While mourning the assassination of Onwa in a suspected land dispute, we received the shocking news of OPU Secretary, Barr Awah’s assassination at his village in Umuohi Okija tonight.

“While reeling from this painful news, a kidnap gang struck at pipeline tonight and the details are still sketchy. We are in real tough times.”

The Anambra State Police command confirmed the incidents. Spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the state police commissioner has charged men of the command to go after the killers.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State community policing group, Kogi East Neighborhood Watch (KENW) has decried the high rate insecurity and incessant kidnapping in Kogi Eastern Senatorial District.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by Director, Public Communication, Wing Commander Iye Ayefu (rtd) explained that the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Joel Salifu Oyibo has watched helplessly as his own Local Government Ofu has been allegedly taken over by kidnappers.

The statement read: “Kidnapping occurs on a daily basis in conjunction with the locals who operate in day light ,using military camouflage to deceive commuters plying the road at Ogbakpedo between Okabo and Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“The last incident of this kidnapping was on the 16th day of May 2024. The kidnappers are asking for ransom in millions of naira. A staff of Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba who escaped the kidnapping in the area with some gun shots is said to be receiving medical treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja.

“Just a few days ago, kidnappers met some people on their farms around Ochadamu and beat them up with degrees of injuries sustained. The people around Ochadamu are currently unable to embark on any farming activities due to fear of being kidnapped or beaten up on their farms.

“Following this sad development, the Kogi East Neighborhood Watch (KENW) has decided to mobilise stakeholders on security to consider how to deal with the kidnapping menace.

“The Deputy Governor of the State Joel Salifu Oyibo has taken some actions that if sustained is capable of bringing respite to the area.”