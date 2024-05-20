No Sign of Life’ at Crash Site of Helicopter Carrying Iranian President

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others are feared killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash in north-western Iran, according to state TV.

Some Iranian media are also reporting that President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the others on board the helicopter. They include the Mehr and Tasnim news agencies.

However there has been no official confirmation of this.

According to BBC, drone footage has been shared on Iranian state news agency IRNA’s social media channels which the agency says shows the wreckage of President Raisi’s helicopter.

The footage, shot by the Red Crescent, appears to show the tail of a helicopter next to a large patch of scorched earth on a hillside littered with debris.

Rescuers have said there is no sign of life at the site

Reuters has also reported that the helicopter was “completely burned” in the crash, citing an Iranian official.

“President Raisi’s helicopter was completely burned in the crash… unfortunately, all passengers are feared dead,” the official said.