Shade Okoya Honoured as Most Outstanding Woman in Nigeria

Still basking in the euphoria of the celebrations of her 47th birthday, as well as her 25th wedding anniversary, Folashade Okoya has remained in a good and exhilarating mood.

Many would recall that a few weeks ago, movers and shakers, including captains of industries, politicians, and top and flamboyant socialites from all walks of life converged on the expansive Oluwanishola Estate, Ajah, Lagos, to honour the beautiful wife of billionaire businessman, Razak Okoya.

Over the years, the woman of substance has become the darling of all because of her humility, courteous and sterling qualities as a mother, wife and soulmate to the Aare of Lagos, and the chairman of the famous Eleganza Group.

As gathered, the Bewaji of Lagos and Managing Director/ CEO Eleganza Group is being honoured again. According to a source, the elegant woman has been listed among 20 Outstanding Women in Nigeria in a special publication by Sun Newspaper slated for June 3, 2024.

As hinted, the letter addressed to the business magnate read:

“In Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development, women have played key roles and firmly stand to be counted. Indeed, many women have broken the glass ceiling and proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

“In recognition of the sterling performance of women and their contributions in Nigeria, our medium is doing a special publication on 20 Outstanding Women in Nigeria. In consideration of your contribution to Nigeria’s development, we have chosen you as one of the Outstanding ones.”

It is not surprising that Okoya is currently enjoying a myriad of honours, ‘Mama Lamide’, as she is fondly called within the Okoyas household, has made remarkable progress within the Eleganza Industry, turning its fortune around. Since she has taken it upon herself to give her all to her husband’s business, things have never been the same again, as the business has moved in bounds and leaps.

She has held many top capacities in the past, such as Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited, Eleganza Cruise and Travels Limited, as well as a member, Board of the Directors of Eleganza Group and RAO Investment Property Company Limited.

This latest honour is a stamp of seal of approval that indeed, the Ogun State-born business genius is an accomplished entrepreneur whose ingenuity, dedication and commitment to her business are worthy of emulation.