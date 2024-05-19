CCECC Hands over Phase 1 of $50m Transportation University in Daura to FG

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The China Civil Construction Company (CCECC) yesterday handed over the phase one of the $50 million Federal University of Transportation Daura, Katsina State to the federal government.



The Chairman of CCECC, Jason Zhang, hinted that the completion of the university marked a significant milestone in the realisation and dedication through the deliverance of the long-expected vision, noting that the existence of the university would strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of China.

According to him, “Federal University of Transportation, Daura is an investment by CCECC with a total amount of $50 million as one of the ways to give back to Nigeria and to help in technical advancement.”

During the handover in Abuja, Zhang explained that the implementation of the project has provided more than 600 jobs, while many technical exchange programmes were also conducted.



Responding, the Minister of Transportation, Seidu Ahmed Alkali, who hosted the handing-over ceremony of the Federal University of Transportation, Nigeria (Phase 1), which was built by CCECC and donated to Nigeria, stated that the completion of the university was indeed a huge achievement and of significant value for economic growth and social well-being through societal development.



Building the university, he said, was part of the corporate social responsibility of the Chinese contracting firm, CCECC.

During his remarks, Alkali stated that in addition to the giant project, the CCECC had also built the Kajola Rail Wagon Assembly Plant in Oyo State.

He disclosed further that the corporation sponsored about 200 Nigerian undergraduate students in various Chinese universities and supplied medical equipment worth millions of naira to Nigeria during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of corporate social responsibility.

Describing the Federal University of Transportation, Alkali said: “It is unique in form, standard in structure and has satisfied the requirement of the National Universities Commission (NUC), which attracted the enactment of its establishment Act No. 34 of 2022.”

The transportation minister commended the role of the pioneer Vice Chancellor, Prof. Umar Adam Katsayal, in working with the CCECC team to conclude Phase 1 of the project and for facilitating the handing over.

Alkali stated that during his first inspection visit in October 2023, after he assumed office as Minister of Transportation, the university had only the Vice Chancellor without principal officers required to facilitate its take-off.

He said: “Barely seven months from October 2023, the ministry under my leadership facilitated the release of some funds by CCECC from the capital allocation of Phase 1 of the project to fund logistics, travelling, sourcing for approvals for take-off, development of relevant documents for NUC, liaising with the Budget Office of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, TETFUND, neighbouring universities to secure mentorship, JAMB and the Federal Ministry of Education.”

He said with his intervention and personal contacts with ministries, the university has commenced academic activities for the 2023/2024 session with principal officers/few support staff appointed.

On his part, the Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, the host community to the university, who commended the federal government for its enormous support for considering establishing the university in Katsina State, also thanked the former President Muhammadu Buhari under whose leadership the university was sited in Daura.