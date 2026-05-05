‘No Previous Governor Has Developed Anambra Like Soludo’

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Azubuike Ekweozor, has declared that the achievements of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, are visible to all, including the blind, and that no previous governor has done better.

Ekweozor, an aspirant of the party for Awka North and South Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives, said the achievements of the governor in Anambra State in the last four years are overwhelming, and that every right thinking citizen of the state cannot afford not to support him.

He stated this in Awka yesterday, during an event to declare his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives, saying that the governor needs people who can support him with policies from the National Assembly.

He said: “Our National leader, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has shown what it means to serve the people with passion and dedication.

“Go round Anambra State and you will see his good works everywhere. He is the man who has given us hope in the party and shown us that everything is possible with diligence, passion and hard work.

“As he is working hard in Anambra State, he needs honest men from our party who will go to the National Assembly and provide him the support he needs to be able to continue to accomplish great feats here.”

Ekweozor, who received the endorsement of many political bigwigs and traditional rulers of the area during the event said that Awka North and South Federal Constituency needs an honest man who will represent the people selflessly and also ensure the growth of the people and development of the area.

“I have taken time to look at our zone properly and I believe that we should be more developed than what we are seeing today.

“That is why I have offered myself for this service. Awka North and South Federal Constituency needs equitable representation. What we need is a man who can speak for us, one who is accomplished and not seeking power to enrich himself.

“I’m offering myself to help develop our area because I know that I have been blessed immensely and I’m not seeking to represent you out of joblessness. I have been at the forefront of helping others, even without holding any public office. I want to do it at a larger scale, that is why I have come to seek your support,” he said.