Two Osun PDP Chieftains Defect to APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Two chieftains of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State – Shuaib Oyedokun and former governorship aspirant of the party, Dotun Babayemi – yesterday dumped the party and formally joined the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Both chieftains and other defectors were received into APC in Osogbo by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru; its Osun Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, former governor of the State and incumbent Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, among others.

While Speaking on why they left the PDP, Oyedokun, one of the founding fathers of the ruling party in the State, said the ideals of the founding fathers of the party have been sorely contaminated.

He noted that since the inception of the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, the leader of the party in the State, the principle of fairness and sense of belonging which the party was known to have been abandoned.

In his remarks after the flags of the APC were handed over to him and Oyedokun, Babayemi said he joined the opposition party with his entire political network and members of his Atunto group.

He explained: “Since Oyetola left governance, things have been terrible in Osun,” adding that, “we need to strive to ensure that the APC government returns to Osun. From today, it is an APC meeting from ward to local councils and to the state level.”

While welcoming the new members, Basiru asked them not to behave like strangers, saying, “I welcome you into our party on behalf of the National Working Committee. Don’t regard yourselves as strangers.

“Those who are secretly plotting against the party should desist. Those festering embers of discord should be warned.”

Also speaking, Oyetola enjoined APC members not to treat the defectors as newcomers, saying, “Our return to power in 2026 in Osun is needed.”