Son of Former Eagles Striker, Iorfa Offered New Sheffield Wednesday Deal

With a statement on their official website, Championship club, Sheffield Wednesday have announced their retained and released list following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season.

2014 Nigeria Olympic National Team invitee Dominic Iorfa is among the seven players offered new contracts, along with Barry Bannan, Cameron Dawson, Di’Shon Bernard, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass.

Dominic is the son of former Super Eagles striker Dominic Iorfa Sr., who represented Nigeria at the 1995 King Fahd Cup.

The defender’s contract expires at the end of next month and he will leave the Owls as a free agent if he does not sign the new deal. Iorfa came through the ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers before transferring to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2019.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions in two different loan spells with Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury during his time at Wolves.

Overall, the 28-year-old has featured in 165 matches for Sheffield Wednesday, registering ten goal involvements.

Iorfa, who was previously on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation, has represented his native England at U18, U20 and U21 levels.