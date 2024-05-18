  • Saturday, 18th May, 2024

Gunmen Kill Security Guard, Abduct SAN’s Sister in Oyo

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Gunmen have abducted a sister to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Alhaji Ahmed Raji, Alhaja Seliat Raji.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening and she was abducted at her residence in Iseyin, Oyo State.
It was gathered that the gunmen, in a bid to abduct the woman, killed the security guard in the house.
The name of the security guard has not been revealed as at the time of filing this report.
Sources said the kidnappers arrived at the residence on a motorcycle and left the scene in their victim’s Lexus car.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident, said investigation has commenced on the matter.

“Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be communicated, please,” he said. 

