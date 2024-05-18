Boro Day: IYC Urges FG, Niger Delta Governors to Immortalise Late Isaac Boro

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, the Ijaws National Congress (IYC), has called on the federal government and Niger Delta State governors to honour late freedom fighter and minority right crusader, late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, by immortalising him as a national hero who opened the eyes of the minorities in Nigeria.

In a statement issued to mark the occasion of Boro’s 56th anniversary celebration which was signed by its spokesman, Binebia Princewill, the IYC, stated that Adaka Boro was a true Nigerian nationalist who died for the indivisibility of Nigeria during the Biafra civil war.

IYC stated that Boro meant so much to the Ijaws as his struggle for a better Niger Delta in the Nigerian State due to the many years of environmental injustice by the multinational oil companies unbridled marginalisation and, “the gross underdevelopment of the region and its people by the federal government will continue to be a telling example in the struggle for resource control and self- determination in the Nigerian State.”

“Considering the sacrifices of Boro who paid the supreme price by dying to protect Nigeria as one indivisible sovereign nation, it is the call of the IYC Worldwide that the federal government of Nigeria should name critical facilities like International Airports, a Federal Institution of learning and what have you after Boro.

“This is very important as we also recommend proper recognition of the Boro family, his children, wife and brother by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“However, while the Bayelsa State Government over the years has continued to be a major financier of the Boro Day celebration, we are urging the Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo, Imo and other Niger Delta governors to do same by massively supporting any move geared towards celebrating Boro and today this is the 56th Boro Day celebration with the theme tagged ‘Honouring The Sacrifices Of The Past; Embracing The Challenges Of The Moment And Believing In The Future'”, the statement added.

The IYC also stated that Boro’s declaration of Niger Delta Republic in 1966 that was popularly known as the 12 days revolution had made him a champion of the minority rights movement in Nigeria.

It said the late Boro was the one who opened the eyes of minorities in Nigeria over the downright neglect of smaller tribes within Nigeria and the need to be treated fairly as equal stakeholders in the Nigerian union.

The statement added that it was the assurance of the 9th National Executive Council of the (IYC) led by Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri that they would continue to uphold the principles of the Kaiama Declaration and the founding principles of the Ijaw Youth Council.

In a related development, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dennis Otuaro, paid glowing tribute to the memory of Ijaw hero and icon of the Ijaw struggle, Major Isaac Adaka Boro, on the occasion of his 56th anniversary celebration.

In a statement issued to mark this year’s Boro Day by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Igoniko Oduma, Otuaro said Boro was being remembered for his vision, amazing intentions to ensure better standard of living for the ijaw people.

He described Boro as a courageous Ijaw freedom fighter who lived a selfless life and promoted the ideals of an egalitarian society.