  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

Report: Chevron Launches Sale of Congo Oil Assets

Business | 1 hour ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Chevron has launched a sale process for its oil and gas assets in Congo as the US energy giant continues to focus operations on newer and more profitable production, industry sources have told Reuters.

The Congo assets could fetch up to $1.5 billion, according to two sources close to the process. Chevron received bids for the assets this week, one source said.

“Chevron does not comment on rumours or speculations about its commercial activity, including potential acquisitions, or divestitures, which is in a constant state of review,” the company said in a statement.

Chevron’s production in Congo fell by around 40 per cent from 2019 to 31,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) last year.

It has a 31.5 per cent non-operated stake in the offshore Haute Mer permit blocks and a 31.3 per cent operating interest in the Lianzi Unitization Zone, located in an area shared equally by Angola and Congo.

The company has been selling legacy crude assets in Africa to focus on projects that have lower costs and also generate lower emissions during the production process, including its U.S. onshore production.

Chevron sold oil fields in Nigeria in 2021, and is exploring for new oil and gas resources in Namibia.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.