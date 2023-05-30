Inauguration: Senators Solicit Support for Tinubu

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and the Chairman, Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa, have urged Nigerians to cooperate with the newly inaugurated President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima in there is task of building a better Nigeria.

The ranking senators made the appeal in separate statements made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday.

Omo-Agege said there were clear signs in the life of President Tinubu that indicated that he was destined to lead Nigeria.

According to him, he is upbeat that Tinubu would surpass the achievements of his predecessor.

He said there was a need to have the right leadership that would continue with the transformational legacy of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He solicited the support of Nigerians for the new administration.

He said: “Given your progressive antecedents as one of the leaders of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Senator of the Federal Republic, Governor of Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan state, Lagos, and eventually, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you left no one in doubt that you were destined and pragmatically prepared for leadership.

“Without question, these positions and various challenges have prepared you for this current national assignment.

“We have total confidence that you would fit perfectly into the giant shoes of your predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and take our dear country to even greater heights”.

He said: ‘I have no doubt that the Tinubu administration will herald the dawn of a new era of economic prosperity, rapid industrialisation, national security, peaceful co-existence among the varying ethnic and religious groups across the nation.”

He the strengthening of national unity as well as the consolidation of our nation’s prominent status in Africa and in the world at large.”

On his part, Musa enjoined all well-meaning patriots, visionaries, democrats, technocrats, seasoned professionals, home and in the diaspora to join hands with the incoming administration to fix Nigeria.

He said their contributions were needed in the areas of infrastructural development, power generation and energy transmission, industrial growth, agricultural revolution, digital technology, education, health care delivery, rural development and greater urbanization of small cities and towns.

He urged the civil society community, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders of the political process to play their roles through constructive engagement, positive criticism and agenda setting in order to move the nation forward.