At Meeting With Political Parties, INEC Recognises Wike-backed PDP, Usman’s LP

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

In compliance with a recent judgement of the Federal High Court, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Mohammed’s National Caretaker Committee is backed by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that the faction led by Barr. Tanimu Turaki was recently sacked by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

INEC’s compliance with the court order became a public knowledge following the decision of the electoral body to extend invitation to the Wike’s faction to attend the commission’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties for 2026 held on Thursday in Abuja.

Both Mohammed and the Acting National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu were part of the meeting held at the commission’s headquarters.

The commission recognised the Wike faction of the PDP despite the fact that the Tanimu Turaki led PDP has appealed the judgement of the Federal High Court.

The quarterly consultative meeting was meant for national chairmen and National Secretaries of all registered parties recognised by the Commission.

Also, the caretaker committee of the Labour Party led by Senator Nenadi Usman, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Yilwatda Nentawe, as well as representatives of the David Mark-led ADC, among others.

