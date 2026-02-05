  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

Trump Acknowledges Nigeria’s First Lady at US National Prayer Breakfast (Video)

Breaking | 12 minutes ago

United States President Donald Trump acknowledged the presence of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the 74th National Prayer Breakfast held in Washington, D.C.
Speaking during the event on Thursday, Trump drew attention to Mrs Tinubu’s attendance, describing her as a respected figure and noting her role as a Christian pastor in the largest church in Nigeria.
“We are honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at one of the largest churches. A very respected woman,” Trump said. “First Lady, where are you? Thank you very much. It is a great honour to have you with us.”
The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event that brings together political leaders, faith leaders, and dignitaries from across the world for prayer and reflection.

