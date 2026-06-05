FG Partners Creative Industry to Deepen Security Awareness, National Unity

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has moved to strengthen its engagement with Nigeria’s creative industry as part of efforts to promote national security, public awareness and social cohesion, with the Ministry of Interior describing filmmakers, actors and other creatives as critical partners in shaping public perception and supporting national development.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known on Friday while receiving the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, and members of his delegation during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

The minister said collaboration between government institutions and the creative sector would enhance public enlightenment, strengthen advocacy efforts and help counter misinformation on key government programmes and policies.

Congratulating Rollas on his re-election as president of the guild, Tunji-Ojo commended his leadership and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s creative industry, describing the sector as an influential platform for driving positive social change.

He stressed that the government was determined to leverage the reach and influence of entertainers and content creators to foster patriotism, national unity and responsible citizenship among Nigerians.

The minister also highlighted major reforms being implemented across agencies under the Ministry of Interior, particularly within the correctional system.

According to him, deliberate investments in rehabilitation programmes, vocational training, education and skills acquisition have significantly improved outcomes in correctional centres nationwide.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed that the number of repeat offenders in the country dropped dramatically from about 13,000 in 2023 to approximately 1,000 in 2025, attributing the decline to efforts aimed at transforming correctional facilities into centres of rehabilitation and reintegration rather than mere detention institutions.

“Our correctional centres are increasingly becoming truly correctional, rehabilitative and transformational institutions,” he said.

The minister further pointed to reforms in passport administration, immigration services, fire safety management and civil defence operations, noting that the government remained focused on delivering practical solutions to longstanding challenges.

“Leadership is about confronting challenges and solving problems. We do not see obstacles; we see opportunities for solutions and progress,” he stated.

While acknowledging that significant challenges remain, Tunji-Ojo maintained that measurable progress had been achieved across key sectors under the ministry’s supervision.

“We are not where we used to be, and that is evidence of progress,” he said, urging Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility and patriotism in building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.

In his remarks, Rollas lauded the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle security and developmental challenges, assuring the minister of the creative industry’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at promoting national cohesion.

He revealed that the group, under the platform of the Creative Entertainment Group for Good Governance Initiative (CEGGI), had already begun mobilising stakeholders within the entertainment industry to amplify messages that encourage peace, unity and responsible citizenship.

The meeting ended with both sides pledging closer collaboration to advance national development objectives and strengthen public participation in efforts to build a safer Nigeria.