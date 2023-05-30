28 Governors, Deputies Take Oath of Office, Promise Reforms, Inclusiveness

By our correspondents



Twenty eight new and returning governors as well as their deputies were yesterday sworn in in various parts of the country, with majority of them promising to embark on reforms and ensuring inclusiveness.

While a number of the new state executives pledged to build on the ‘legacies’ of their predecessors, the governors who were inaugurated for a second term, vowed to consolidate on the gains achieved during their first tenure.

Lagos: Expect More from My Administration, Says Sanwo-olu

In Lagos, amid fanfare and a heavy downpour, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, took the oath of office for a second term, promising the people of Lagos to expect a lot more from their administration in several areas.

After inspecting the guard of honour, the governor and his deputy accompanied by their spouses, took the oath of office and were subsequently, sworn in by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, at exactly 11:30 am.

Describing the first four years as fulfilling, Sanwo-olu stated that lessons had been learnt, mistakes had been made, while many transformational policies and programmes were implemented.

“We assure you that the progress we have made will not be reversed. We will remain steadfast in our mission to make Lagos State a model of good governance, a beacon of hope and opportunity for all. Our path is clear, and our resolve is unshakeable.

“As we venture into this second term, I want to assure you that the spirit of our endeavours remains unfaltering. We will continue to tackle our challenges head-on and celebrate our successes. We will harness the potential of our greatest resource – our people,” he said.

Akwa Ibom: Eno Pledges Era of Peace, Security

Mr Bassey Eno and his Deputy, Senator Eyakenyi, took the oath of office which was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ekaette Obot before a mammoth crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium, Uyo.

In his inaugural address, Eno who is the fifth democratically elected governor of the state since its creation said his government would usher a new era of peace and security for the people.

Eno, who called on the citizens to support his ARISE agenda to build on the legacies of the immediate past governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, said he would be the governor of all Akwa Ibom people irrespective of their political leanings.

“As we begin this government, we will invite all Akwa Ibomites to arise to the feat of greatness with our ARISE agenda from investment in agriculture, healthcare services and education. We will ensure that we continue changing the narratives of our state.

“We will continue to support our state’s civil servants, and we will ensure that their welfare becomes paramount. We will continue to build on the successes of the Udom Emmanuel’s administration,” he pledged.

Rivers: Fubara Assures of Purposeful Leadership

In Rivers state, the newly sworn in governor, Siminalayi Fubara, assured that his administration will provide a purposeful leadership in the state, adding that his government will consolidate on the achievements of the past administration.

Fubara who was sworn in at 12 noon by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, assured that his administration will consolidate on capital projects built by his predecessor.

The Rivers State governor said that having worked for years with all the past government since 1999, and as a civil servant, he and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu understood the plight of the people in the state and hoped to attend to their challenges.

“Together, we will grow a prosperous Rivers State. A state where we will provide opportunity for all. A strong state that is compassionate, progressive. We shall govern with the fear of God and remain focused to our Christian values of trust, faith, love, care and sacrifice,” he said.

He assured of the growth of the economy of the state as well as to create jobs for the youths, with support for small and medium businesses business.

Enugu: We Will Replicate Singapore Development Model, Mbah Vows

In Enugu State, the new Governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, promised to replicate the infrastructure development in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai, in the state.

The governor, who gave this assurance while making his inaugural address shortly after taking the oath of office at the Okpara Square, added that his administration will start rolling out robust programmes and policies that would transform the state into a modern, industrialised state.

Mbah said that tough decisions that would be in the best interest of the people will be taken, noting that his government would explore every creative opportunity to make the youths the biggest beneficiaries of his administration by engaging them in e-learning, e-commerce, fintech, and cyber-security skills.

“We want to expose our youths to the skills required to grasp the emerging future and create opportunities for the genius in them to flourish. We want to invoke and instil in them the can-do spirit that is innate in the Igbo man.

Mbah said his mission to give the metropolis water within 180 days commenced yesterday, promising to ensure water scarcity become history.

Shortly after his inauguration, Mbah performed his first executive function with the signing of the Executive Order 001, known as the Citizens’ Charter, to demonstrate his administration’s resolve to ensure transparency and accountability.

Gombe: Yahaya: We Will Focus on Economic Empowerment

Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy, Dr. Daniel Jatau, were sworn in for a second term in office at the Pantami Township Stadium yesterday.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Halima Mohammed, administered the oath of office on both the governor and his deputy at a colourful ceremony that attracted thousands of people from within and outside the state.

In his address, the governor revealed that in the next four years, his administration will focus on economic empowerment and job creation, saying that his government will continue with the ‘ease of doing business’ policies.

“These policies are designed to foster conducive business environment, attract investments, and stimulate economic growth. We shall also train and upskill our youth, invest in ICT skills and innovation, and harness our agri-business potential in order to enhance food security and create employment opportunities,” he said.

Taraba: We Will Tackle Insecurity, Kefas pledges

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State in his remarks, assured the people of the state that he will tackle the persistent insecurity challenges bedevilling the state.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Agya at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Kefas also promised to address the economic challenges of the people through youth and women empowerment.

He assured the thousands of people who thronged the stadium to witness the occasion that he would bring his wealth of experience in security to ensure insecurity becomes a thing of the past in the state.

The governor, who hinted that only capable and qualified people will be appointed into his cabinet, further stated that his administration will give priority to youths development, women empowerment as well as give priority to the disabled.

“Only best and qualified hands will be selected to into my cabinet. We must give our people hope and I’m optimistic that if we join hands to live together as one, shall succeed and the issue of insecurity will become an issue of the past,” he assured.

Kaduna: Sani: My Administration Will Be Inclusive, Fair

The new governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, said that his administration will be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity.

In his address shortly after taking the oath of office at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, Sani said he was prepared, determined and imbued with a clear vision for the continued progress of the state.

“My administration shall undertake programmes and policies that will enhance productivity, encourage creativity and harness the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of this state,” he explained.

He promised to embark on programmes and policies that are people oriented, assuring that he will run an all-inclusive government that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna state behind.

Sani noted the security and economic challenges facing the state and Nigeria as a whole, promising that he will work hard to address them.

Ogun: We Will Complete All Ongoing Projects, Says Abiodun

On his part, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, defied the heavy rain, that ushered in his second term as the governor of Ogun State, with his oath of office administered by the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu. This was preceded by that of his Deputy, Noinmat Salako-Oyedele.

The event, which took place at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, was attended by stakeholders including politicians, traditional rulers, former governors, artisans, market men and women, several union leaders and members and residents of the state.

Addressing the people, Abiodun promised that the administration in the next four years, would move on speedily to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people by building on foundation laid four year ago. “We will complete all ongoing infrastructure projects, such as roads, our agro cargo / commercial airport ,achieve our set target in the health sector and the housing sector by ensuring that we provide 6000 affordable housing units.

“We will be fully implementing e learning in our public schools whilst continuing with the reconstruction of schools and provision of furniture,” he noted

Ebonyi: Nwifuru to Run Grassroots-based Administration

In Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru was sworn in at the Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium, where he said he was prepared for governance, having acquired experience as the speaker of the state House of Assembly for eight years.

“Our victory is a collective one. History has given us a greater opportunity to achieve a great thing. The success of our celebration is because of God Almighty.

“I shall run Ebonyi state on the principle of charter of needs. I shall hold town hall meeting with the people of the state,” Nwifuru said, promising to be fair to all the people of the state, irrespective of political parties.

Oyo: Makinde: We Will Focus on Four Pillars of Devt

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on his part, promised to redouble efforts , especially with the provision of qualitative education by returning over 50,000 out-of-school children to classrooms through targeted interventions in the next four years.

The decision , he said, was hinged on the blueprint for Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023–2027, with focus on four pillars of the economy, education, healthcare and security.

The governor gave the promise in his inaugural address at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, shortly after he was sworn in for another four years alongside his Deputy, Bayo Lawal, by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyabo Yerima, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

He said another policy that will remain in place is the 15-20 per cent budgetary allocation to education, stating that it was important to continue to reduce the infrastructure deficit in the public primary and secondary schools with focus on building classrooms and other needed facilities in underserved areas in the state.

” As we face another four years with this mandate that you have given us, we again, in all humility, ask for your support. With your backing, we know our vision for Omituntun 2.0 will become a reality,” he noted.

Katsina: Radda to Block Financial Loopholes

The newly sworn in governor of Katsina state, Dr. Dikko Radda, vowed to establish a Treasury Single Account (TSA) in order to check financial loopholes in the state.

He said the introduction of the TSA would enable his government to consolidate the state finances, strengthen accountability and close all financial linkages in the state.

Radda, who spoke shortly after he was sworn in as the fifth governor of Katsina , said leakages in payroll, overheads and capital projects would be eradicated to ensure efficient management of the state resources.

Elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Radda was sworn in alongside his deputy, Faruk Lawal-Jobe by the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Abubakar, at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

He promised to also conduct a staff audit to eliminate ghost workers at state and local government levels in order to ensure that public servants serve the government judiciously.

Plateau: Mufwang: No Blame Game

In Plateau, the new Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, promised to unite the state, warning that those thriving on crisis and division will henceforth not have a place amongst the people.

The governor also lamented the huge debt burden of over N200 billion he was inheriting from predecessor.

“We will not witch-hunt, neither will we embark on blame game, but we will take a critical assessment of what we are inheriting today, and where we need to ask cogent questions, we will because we are determined to bequeath an enduring legacy,” he stressed.

Mutfwang took over the mantle of leadership as the new governor of the state at the Rwang Pam township stadium, Jos, the state capital.

“While it is true that I have a tribe and faith, I want to assure that I will use these identities as positive values to enhance our common good. I therefore welcome you all to the new Plateau where tribe and faith will no longer be tools for division but rich multi-coloured threads to be weaved into strong ropes that will pull us together for unity and progress,” he explained.

Bauchi: Mohammed: Our Focus Shall Be Peace, Security

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, was yesterday sworn in by the Chief Judge of State, Justice Rabi Umar for a second term of four years.

The governor alongside his Deputy, Muhammad Jatau, shortly after taking oaths of allegiance and office, stressed that he understood the overwhelming significance of the moment.

“Our primary focus remains peace and security and the welfare of our people and everybody living in Bauchi State. In sectoral terms, we shall not only prioritise education and agriculture as critical areas with inestimable value chains that will impact on all our plans.

“ I also hereby declare an emergency in these two sectors. They will rank only with staff salaries and security as first line charges critical to the survival and future progress of the state,” he stated.

Abia: Otti Promises to Right Past Wrongs

Alex Otti of Labour Party (LP) has been inaugurated as the fifth governor of Abia State at the Umuahia Township Stadium, along with his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu. They were inaugurated by the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai.

Otti promised to right the wrongs of the past and put Abia on the path of progressive trajectory, noting that his major responsibility would be ensuring that the people of Abia fully enjoy their freedom from bondage.

He said: “We rejoice in the birth of a new and glorious era, yet we cannot easily forget the years of waste and missed opportunities arising from self-seeking, prebendal and profligate governance.

“To the glory of God, this is now a time for us to wipe our tears. It is the time for rebuilding, not just the state’s physical infrastructure and fiscal buffers that are in a sorry state of decay. It is the time to rebuild our individual and collective values. It is now the time to take back our society”.

The former banker said that his administration inherited N200 billion debt, N50 billion salary arrears, colossal infrastructure decay, among other negative indices.

Borno: We Will Continue to Build on Existing Peace, Says Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said he would continue to sustain the current peace and reopen more displaced communities to boost economic development in Borno State.

Zulum, who made the promise while taking his second-term oath of office, noted that the present harmony in the state had made 1 million fellow citizens to return to communities and has led to the closure of some camps for internally displaced persons.

The governor said that his government had restored civil authority and basic amenities, and re-opened the communities for livelihoods

Zulum further disclosed plans to recruit 5,000 teachers, 1,500 health workers and establish a microfinance in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.

“We will establish six centres of excellence to harness potential from less privileged children by providing an enabling environment for them to full realise their potential, construct additional secondary and primary schools and as well rehabilitate 100 schools, recruit additional 5000 teachers and ensure adequate resources for education,” he stated.

Delta: Oborevwori Promises Better Deal for Warri

Sheriff Oborevwori, has taken his oath of office and oath of allegiance as the new Governor of Delta State, with a promise to tackle the various challenges confronting the state.

Oborevwori, with his Deputy, Monday Onyeme, formally took over from former governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who was governor from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023, comprising two terms of four years.

While promising to build on the legacies of his predecessors, particularly the outgoing administration of Okowa, the governor promised to pay closer attention to the environment and other development issues confronting residents of the city of Warri.

“I have learnt the importance of setting the priorities of government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and partnering with the executive for their successful implementation. I am therefore, well positioned to deliver good governance to our people.

“The issues that confront this administration are not new. They are about improving the quality of life of our people, about building bridges of social cohesion, about giving our people the hope of a better tomorrow, and about accelerated development,” he pointed out.