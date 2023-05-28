DataPro Canvasses Political Will to Fight Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing

Esther Oluku





Nigeria’s leading compliance consulting firm, DataPro Limited has urged the incoming government administration to strengthen compliance with best practices in all sectors of the economy to drive development.

The Managing Director of of the data firm, Mr. Abimbola Adeseyoju made the remark at a session with the Association of Chief Compliance Officers of Banks in Nigeria (ACCOBIN) at the weekend.

At the session, Adeseyoju emphasised the need to imbibe the principle and practice of observing world best practices in leadership through accountability, fairness and upholding national interest beyond personal interest in the course of its activities.

As the new administration takes on the leadership mantle tomorrow, the managing director observed that a political will was key to fight issues of money laundering, terrorism, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of other financial crimes,

He said: “Rewarding honesty and hard work will set the stage for the development that the country currently seeks and curb the rising brain drain. Anywhere you go all over the world, talented Nigerians who do not want to come home because the environment does not reward talents.

“Government needs to understand that their inaction or failure affects the totality of everybody in Nigeria and we believe that they can do better. A lot of appointments are going to take place so we can just make that a mantra that for every decision they are going to take, the interest of the country or the interest of the state will come first and that any action that they take in government, they should be able to defend it,” he said.

He added that true leadership is mostly exemplary as a key performance index of good governance is performance. Hence, he urged the incoming government administration to embrace and entrench the provisions of extant laws as it applies to the various offices.

Also at the session, the Chairman of ACCOBIN, Mr. Adeboye Ogunmolade, while speaking at the sidelines of the event stated that with partnerships and collaborations with its stakeholders achieved so far, continuous capacity building for its stakeholders will lead to sustainability of best practices in the Nigerian Financial services sector.

Ogunmolade, who was represented by the ACCOBIN Treasurer, Ms. Isioma Gogo-Anazodo, said the goal “is to collaborate with everyone in the financial services compliance world. This helps us to encourage actions that strengthen compliance in the sector thereby building capacity.”