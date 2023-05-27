Osinbajo: I Hired Those With Desire to Fix Nigeria

.Says despite challenges, Nigeria’s future great

.Describes wife as “my most potent weapon”

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has explained that his desire to make Nigeria better, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, in the last eight years, was the reason why he specifically hired those who have the desire to fix Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who stated this in Abuja at a valedictory dinner organised in his honour by his staff, was accompanied to the dinner by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, whom he described as “my most potent weapon.”

According to him: “I’m honoured to have worked with such incredible people; everyone put in exceptional hard work. I personally interviewed most of you that worked with me. I wanted people who had a heart for this country, a genuine love and concern about the progress of this nation. Eight years have gone by very quickly, I must say. Here we are today a few days to the inauguration. There are many great experiences, great things that have happened and I’m glad we’ve come this far.”

Commending the staff for their dedication and patriotism – while highlighting the selfless service of his Police and Security Details, civil servants, his Chief of Staff, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants among others – Osinbajo expressed gratitude to everyone for their support throughout the eight years of the Buhari Administration.

He also noted that the Nigeria’s story, despite the challenges, is one filled with hope, courage, triumphs and the incredible talents and potential of its people, for a better future.

Highlighting the country’s potential to become a world leader in different sectors, the Vice President said, “the story of our country is a story of incredible talents, everywhere you turn, you will find talents.”

He conceded that there are some tensions, and challenges, “but we must not give up. We mustn’t be despondent or discouraged by any challenge or circumstance. This country is so precious and our people talented, so much that we can bless the entire world.”

With a thankful heart, Osibanjo also recalled how God saved him and 11 others with him from the helicopter crash on February 2, 2019, in Kogi State.

He also recalled a similar chopper forced landing in Gwagwalada in June 2018.

Then, the chopper conveying him and members of his “Main Party” from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, made a forceful landing a few seconds after take-off.

At the end of the dinner, the Vice President was also presented with gifts at the dinner event including hand written valedictory notes from staff members.