HYPREP Graduates 100 Trainees in Seafaring in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a bold step to provide alternative livelihoods for young people in Ogoniland, River State, and boost Nigeria’s Blue Economy sector, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has trained 100 youths in seafaring.

The training is part of the ongoing cleanup and remediation of impacted sites in Ogoniland as recommended by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the Charkins Maritime Academy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, emphasised the importance of the training, saying it is in line with the Blue Economy objectives of the federal government.

Prof Zabbey said the graduation of the seafarers marks an important milestone in HYPREP’s efforts to restore livelihoods and promote sustainable development in Ogoniland.

He pointed out that the approach is to integrate all projects and activities towards the goal of environmental sustainability and sustainable development of Ogoniland.

According to him, “Today is a special day, not just for the graduates, but for the entire project and the Ogoni people. It is a celebration of hard work, dedication, and a new chapter in the lives of these young individuals.

“We are also celebrating vision, resilience, and hope. Hope that it is being translated into skills, certificates, and tangible opportunities for a better future for the Ogoni youths.

” Prof Zabbey stated that by equipping the youths with globally relevant seafaring skills, HYPREP is opening doors to alternative sources of income while discouraging oil theft, artisanal refining, re-pollution, and other practices that threaten the integrity and productivity of the environment.

Zabbey noted that the training aligns with the directives in the 2016 HYPREP Establishment Gazetteand reinforces its commitment to the continuous implementation of the recommendations in the 2011 UNEP Assessment Report on Ogoniland.

He expressed hope that the beneficiaries would put the skills they have acquired and the certificates they have obtained to good use.

“These skills and your achievements should not end here; rather, they should serve as a springboard for self-reliance, dignity of labour, and long-term economic empowerment for the good of Ogoniland and our dear country,” he said.

He further emphasised that the project has strong confidence in Ogoni youths as drivers of unity, peace, and progress.

“We are pleased to note that the Ogoni youths have shown remarkable resilience and commitment to peace in the area, and we are proud of the progress made so far. As a project, we are committed to supporting the aspirations of Ogoni youths and women.

“We hear your voices calling for restoration, and today, environmental and livelihood restoration are gradually unfolding before your eyes, bringing renewed hope. We continue to lay brick upon brick, building pillars of Ogoni development, as evidenced by the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), which is 93 percent completed.

“This partnership must span the length and breadth of Ogoniland from Akpajo in Eleme to Kono Waterside in Khana, from the ends of Koroma in Tai to Sivibilagbara in Bodo in Gokana.

“Together, we must continue to walk as one united family, surmounting all challenges and building the Ogoni we desire. We must commit to peace and contribute our share to the federal government’s restoration efforts in Ogoni,” Zabbey stated.

He, therefore, commended Charkins Maritime Academy for the partnershipand the graduates for their dedication to completing the training programme.

Also speaking, HYPREP Project Lead for Renaissance Africa Energy, Mr. Ehiozie Igbinomwanhia, reiterated that the company remains committed to initiatives that advance environmental recovery, human capacity development, and other economic opportunities in Ogoni and the Niger Delta at large.

He stated that the UNEP report on Ogoni land emphasised that environmental restoration must be accompanied by sustainable livelihood, capacity building, and opportunities for young people, and without fulfilling this objective, the cleanup cannot be complete.

He, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to prioritise safety in theirworkplace.

“The field you are about to enter is vast and also challenging, but it’s also full of opportunities. Let discipline guide your actions, let safety remain your companion, aand letyour character speak for you wherever you go. Remember that you are carrying not only your personal ambition but also the hopes of your families and your communities. Be ambassadors of professionalism, be ambassadors of Ogoniland,” he stated.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to THISDAY, thanked HYPREP for the training.

One of the beneficiaries, Alex Nwafor, a Seafarer Rating, described the training as a dream come true.

“It is one great opportunity that I have been dreaming about. Today, it has come to the limelight,” he stated, and encouraged HYPREP to do more.

Also, Mercy Chuzor, another beneficiary, appreciated HYPREP and the maritime academy for the opportunity.

“For a very long time now, we, the Ogonis, have been involved in other aspects of activities but not in the maritime sector,” she said.