32 PAP Scholarship Beneficiaries Bag First Class

Thirty-two students on the scholarship of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) made first class in different competitive courses in 2025 at various universities in Nigeria.

Similarly, no fewer than 134 of the scholarship beneficiaries also graduated with second-class upper division in various courses of study in the same year.

The courses are law, pharmacy, aeronautical engineering, cybersecurity, electrical engineering, software engineering, nursing science, mechanical engineering, architecture, accounting and criminology.

Others include computer science, anatomy, international relations and diplomacy, geography and regional planning, microbiology, public health, information technology, medical laboratory science, estate management and mass communication.

Commenting on this development, the Administrator of PAP, Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, commended the sponsored students under his leadership for graduating with first-class and second-class upper division grades in various disciplines.

He expressed joy over their outstanding academic performances, noting that his administration is greatly encouraged by their exemplary conduct and seriousness as shown by the quality of their academic grades.

Otuaro said the scholarship beneficiaries’ excellent academic feats have formed part of the success stories of the programme in the promotion of human capital development and peace in the Niger Delta.

He stated that their sterling academic performances were a proof of the well-thought-out educational objectives of the scholarship scheme and the mandate of the PAP, stressing that it conforms with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Otuaro said that they had justified the investment in their education and also made the federal government, the PAP office, their communities and the Niger Delta proud.

The PAP administrator attributed the admirable academic achievements of the scholarship students to President Tinubu’s strong support for the programme and the effective supervisory role of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

He called on current PAP scholarship beneficiaries in different universities to emulate their predecessors and study hard to maintain the impressive academic record.

Otuaro said: “We are indeed happy with the excellent academic performances of our scholarship students in 2025. The number of beneficiaries, all from the Niger Delta, that made first-class and second-class upper division is very encouraging. We commend all of them for the great feats.

“But these commendable academic achievements indicate that we are focused on the implementation of the PAP mandate for the transformation of the Niger Delta through educational and vocational schemes.

“We express our deep appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Without his strong support, these impressive academic feats of our scholarship students and all the success stories recorded would not have been achieved.

“We also extend our sincere gratitude to the Office of the National Security Adviser for effectively supervising the programme in line with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the people of the Niger Delta.

“We have a listening father in Mr President, who has shown it clearly in his actions that the Niger Delta is on his priority list of development. He has given priority to agencies in the region aside from the ongoing efforts in the construction of the trans-Niger Delta Highway from Lagos to Calabar.

“The people of the Niger Delta are happy with Mr President and what his administration is doing for the region, and will react in due course with the right expression of gratitude.”