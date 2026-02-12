Rotary District Gov-Elect to Focus on Technology, Discipline, Service

Yusuf Ebiti

District Governor-elect (DGE) of Rotary International District 9127 for the 2026/27 Rotary year, Sikiru Adetona Owonikoko, has said his incoming administration will prioritise technology adoption, organisational discipline and community-focused service as Rotary responds to global changes.

Owonikoko spoke at the 2026-2027 District Learning Seminars held in Abuja, where he addressed incoming Rotary leaders and members.

He said the focus of his tenure reflects the need for Rotary in Nigeria to adapt to new realities while strengthening its service culture.

According to him, Rotary cannot operate in isolation from global developments. “Things are changing around the globe, and Nigeria should not be left behind.

He said: “We are trying to upgrade from what we are used to, to bring quality back to the organisation and improve the area of service.”

He identified technology as a key tool for expanding membership and parti-cipation, noting that physical presence should no longer be a barrier to engagement.

The DGE said the deployment of digital platforms would allow prospective members to participate in meetings and activities without having to be physically present, a move he said would make Rotary more accessible.

Beyond technology, the governor-elect stressed the need for discipline within the organisation, describing it as central to efficiency and public perception.

He said discipline creates order and improves how Rotary is viewed by the public, stressing, “When there is discipline, everybody knows what to do at the right time, and things will flow well.

“The way Rotary operates directly shapes how the organisation is perceived.”

On his motivation for becoming a Rotarian before ascending the leadership ladder, Owonikoko explained that Rotary’s leadership structure encourages service-driven progression, from club level to district leadership.

He said his aspiration was not driven by ambition for office but by a desire to strengthen service delivery.

He noted that he had spent 39 years in Rotary, having joined as a university student, noting that his commitment to service had remained constant, which is “Service before anything else.”

He described Rotary as a platform for engaging directly with communities without relying on government’s intervention.

Owonikoko also addressed misconceptions about Rotary membership, particularly around cost. Referring to Rotary’s “three Ts” of time, talent and treasure, he said meaningful impact does not require large financial contributions.

He cited global child health initiatives, noting that saving a child’s life can cost as little as 60 cents, “If what it takes to save a child is less than a dollar, then what are we talking about?” he asked.

According to him, Rotary’s strength lies in collective contribution rather than individual wealth.

He said small donations, when pooled together, enable projects in water, sanitation, health and community development to make measurable impact.

He added that Rotary membership is driven by the “mind of giving” rather than financial capacity, stressing that the organisation’s focus is service, not status.

Also speaking, a member of the Board of Trustees of The Rotary Foundation, Ijeoma Okoro, described the meeting as the first formal training session for the incoming district leadership.

She said it followed Owonikoko’s participation at the International Assembly in Orlando, where Rotary’s three-year strategic direction was unveiled.

She explained that the meeting brought together key stakeholders of District 9127 to review plans for membership growth, foundation activities and project implementation.

According to her, the stakeholders were expected to align district plans with the agenda of the Rotary International President-elect, who is a Nigerian and will assume office on July 1.

“This is the first meeting of all the stakeholders that will be carrying that message,” she said, adding that the session provided an opportunity to brainstorm and chart a way forward for supporting Rotary’s global goals.

Current District Governor of District 9127, Dame Princess Joy Okoro, said the training followed the established Rotary tradition of leadership transition and capacity building.

Okoro said the International Assembly serves as the final leadership training for incoming district governors, equipping them with the knowledge required to manage district affairs.

She noted that District 9127, which covers 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, is one of the largest in Nigeria.

“There is no way he can run the affairs alone,” she said, explaining that district officers must be trained to support the incoming governor.

According to her, the objective of the session was to enable district leaders to understand and implement the plans of the incoming administration when Owonikoko assumes office on July 1, 2026.

She added that the success of the district depends on shared responsibility and continuity in leadership learning.

The event also featured the decoration of Rot. Yusuf Alli, with a badge of honour by the Trustee of The Rotary Foundation, Pearl Ijeoma Okoro for his dedication to the Rotary cause.’