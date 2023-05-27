Asake Trends with ‘Work of Art’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A frobeats artiste, Asake is set to thrill fans with another album. Asake announced details of the new album and shared the first single ‘Amapiano’, featuring label boss, Olamide. The last time the duo worked on a single was “Omo Ope” the collaboration that gave Asake a label contract on YBNL owned by Olamide and also was one of the biggest songs in the first quarter of 2022.

The new album ‘Work of Art’ will be released on Thursday, June 15. In addition to “Amapiano,” the new body of work will also contain ‘2:30’ and ‘Yoga’, both singles released this year. The upcoming album has recorded a huge debut on the Apple Music Top Albums Chart a few weeks prior to its release after the singer shared ‘Amapiano.’ A video for the song is also out.

The album art, which contained paintings from a Nigerian multimedia visual artist, Ayanfe Olarinde, has art inspired by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who rose to prominence in the 1980s for his neo-expressionist style – ‘raw, expressive brush strokes and a rejection of traditional composition,’ Wayne Arthur Gallery had described Neo-expressionism.

‘Work Of Art’ with just three of its tracks released debuted after 24 hours at number 4 on the Top Albums Chart for Nigeria on Apple Music and the single ‘Amapiano’ is slowly edging towards the top 10 spot on the Apple Music Top Songs Nigeria chart.

‘Work Of Art’ appears ahead of summer festival dates for Asake, including appearances at Afro Nation in Miami and Broccoli City in Washington, D.C. in July. He has also announced August as the date for his 02 Arena concert and the new album will surely play a role in helping him to fill up the 20,000 capacity Arena.

The upcoming release of his sophomore album is set to consolidate the success of his debut ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ and establish him as a force in Afrobeats. Fans certainly can’t get enough of Asake, the versatile singer who has been trending on the bird app Twitter since his forthcoming album announcement.