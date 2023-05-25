Watergen Introduces Mineralised Water Technology in Nigeria 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Watergen has introduced a mineralised water technology in Nigeria, to address the huge challenge of access to hygienic drinking water faced by Nigerians.

It was launched in Abuja recently in partnership with Macif Projects and Distributions Limited (MPDL), to help reduce the challenges of access to clean water in Nigeria.

The President of Watergen, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, who spoke trough online video conferencing platform, said: “I am very happy that we have such a great partner as Nzan Ogbe, that cares for his nation and shares our principles and values in his decision to provide Watergen – safe, high quality and tastiest drinking water from air to the Nigerian people. We will certainly support the goodwill of our partner.”

The innovative technology and solution will provide clean and sustainable water from the air extracted from the atmosphere.

Watergen’s innovative solution is based on a world-wide, patented unique heat exchange technology that is safe, effective, economical, and most importantly, environmentally friendly.

The water generating devices are plug-and-drink. That means, they are used to create drinking water sources right at the point of consumption thereby eliminating the carbon-intensive supply chains and the environmentally harmful plastic wastes that cannot be recycled.

Also speaking the Director, Macif Projects and Distributions Limited (MPD), Ukonwa Ikedife, said: “Given that access to safe drinking water is a basic human right and that the World Health Organization (WHO), has provided Nigerians with access to safe drinking water at only 19 per cent, Nigeria continues to struggle with providing safe and clean drinking water. Our partnership with Watergen seeks to close this gap while reducing our carbon footprint in contribution towards global climate action.”

Watergen’s water generation products, which Macif is bringing into the Nigerian market, ranges from an indoor machine with an output capacity of about 30 liters of water per day to an outdoor device that can generate up to 6,000 liters per day. The Watergen GEN-L, GEM-M PRO, Gen M1 and GENNY machines produce 6000 litres, 900 litres, 220 liters and 30 respectively per day.

GEN-L is perfect for large communities and factories, while the Gen-M Pro will be appropriate for commercial, residential, and industrial uses such as schools, hotels, and hospitals. The GENNY, which requires a simple plug-in, is suitable for home and office use.