Ortom to Buhari: No Need Going to Niger, I’ve Forgiven You

•Rules out defection to APC, vows to support Tinubu after office

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, mocked President Muhammadu Buhari, and said there was no need for him to seek refuge in Niger Republic, because he has forgiven him.

He however, ruled out plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but pledged to support the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, after leaving office, even though he was a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show, the governor said he would continue to ensure equity and justice in Nigeria, adding that, he worked for the emergence of a southern presidency because he wanted equity and justice.

“That is not on my table. I’m in PDP, and I worked for the Southern presidency, which Tinubu and Obi, were part of. Defecting is not on my table now. If Tinubu is sworn in, I will continue to pray and support him to succeed. I remain the leader of PDP in Benue State but will continue to work for equity and justice in Nigeria,” he said.

Ortom said although President Buhari’s administration took the country from top to bottom, he has forgiven him and there was no need for him to relocate to Niger.

His words: “For me, as a born again Christian, I have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari. He has taken us from top to bottom but that does not mean we should continue to hold it on him. Thank God the constitution provides four years, after four years, you can go in for second term and then another person will come.

“So, we hope that the incoming administration will provide succor, will provide security for our people and provide economic development and peace for our people. We have suffered for eight years.

“For me, I have forgiven him. He doesn’t need to go to Niger, he should stay here with us and all of us should stay here and work with the incoming administration that God will put in place and by the grace of God, we shall move again from bottom to top.”

Ortom also said even though he knew that how much money that was given to the people of Benue for him to lose election, he has accepted it as the will of God and did not see a reason to go to court.

“I know how much that was given to Benue State to ensure that I lose election, fine and good. God has permitted it and I have accepted it and I have accepted to move on. I have also accepted that if another person comes, I should support that person. If they need my support, I will always be there and if they don’t need it, I will go back to my farm and my business and I can even be a freelance journalist,” he said.

According to him, Benue under his administration, did not experience any ethnicity or religious crisis due to his belief in equity for all, adding that the state volunteer guards had achieved a milestone, as they had helped in arresting bandits, robbers and other forms of local criminality that went on in the state.

He, however, said it was unfortunate that “the federal government seemed to be complicit” in the manner the herdsmen were killing the people of Benue.

“But it is unfortunate and that is what I have been saying since 2016, when I came in as the governor of Benue State that the federal government seemed to be complicit in the manner the herdsmen are killing our people.”