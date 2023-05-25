Africa’s Largest Esports Tournament Returns for Second Year

Africa gears up for the second edition of the biggest gaming and Esports tournament in Africa, Gamr X, hosted by Gamr

The annual and much-anticipated 2023 theme is ‘Brave.’ Are you brave enough to claim X for your country? If Yes, be brave enough to show up.

The first edition of Gamr X was history following the competition’s success, which attracted thousands of competitors and spectators from all over the continent with a prize pool of $15,000 and an estimated attendance of over 5,000.

This year promises to be even bigger and better than the last, with over 17 African countries participating and showcasing their talents in this year’s selected gaming titles, which include FIFA 23, PUBG, Mortal Kombat, CODM, FreeFire, and Street Fighter 6, amongst other games.

With the popularity of esports on the rise in Africa, Gamr is helping to provide a stage for skilled players that will allow them to show off their skills and compete at an elite level. With projections that the esports sector will reach a global market value of more than $3 billion by 2025, there has never been a better opportunity for African gamers to get involved and make their mark in the industry.

For this second edition, Gamr is not only holding the Gamr X tournament but has also introduced the X Summit and Award Night to bring together industry stakeholders with diverse perspectives to speak on their learnings and trends in the ecosystem to the communities of gamers and stakeholders across Africa.

The X-Summit is scheduled to take place on June 16 at the Alliance Française, with a mission to reintroduce Gamr’s mission, which is to support gaming in Africa by giving gamers the platform to make a career out of gaming and to improve employability in the industry. The summit aims to connect gamers with bigger opportunities, mentorship, and training programs for a better future.

On June 17, qualified players from Cameroon, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Congo, Nigeria, and other African countries will present the best player to represent them in the Gamr X tournament. Last year, Uganda took the trophy home; which country will claim X this year?

“Last year was the first Gamr X, and it was big and worth it; this year will even be bigger with thousands of gamers across Africa doing what they love best. I must say that it will be exciting to see everyone again,” said Kunmi Adenipebi, Chief Operating Officer, Gamr. “However, this edition will also bring top stakeholders in the African gaming ecosystem together to speak about the ‘Trends and Futures of Gaming and Esports’. I believe it can only get bigger, and I encourage everyone to be a part of it.”

Lanre Vigo of The Plug said, “I honestly didn’t know we had a huge gaming community here in Nigeria until I attended GamrX. It was a fantastic event, one that we here in Nigeria can be proud of. I’m looking forward to GamrX 2 because I know it will be another event to remember and be proud of.”

He added, “In preparation for the upcoming tournament, we countdown with the world to the most anticipated tournament in Africa, with everyone’s eye on the prize.”