NBA-SBL Announces Chairs of Sub-Committees for the 17th Annual International Business Law Conference

The Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has announced the leaders of the Conference Planning Committee of its upcoming 17th Annual International Business Law Conference, themed “The Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities for Law, Policy and Regulation”.

Executive Committee

Ayoyinka Olajide-Awosedo – Chair

Ose Okpeku – Vice Chair

Temi Olowu – Secretary

The Sub-Committee Chairs for the NBA-SBL Conference 2023 Fundraising Sub-Committee

• Sola Dosumu (Chair)

• Fatima Kere-Ahmed

(Co-Chair)

•Osahon Uhuangho

(Vice Chair)

2.Program & Content Sub-Committee:

• Oludare Senbore (Chair)

• Oludamola Awobokun (Vice Chair)

3. Media & Publicity Sub-Committee:

• Efeomo Olotu (Chair)

• Dayo Adu (Vice Chair)

4. Technology Sub-Committee:

• Moses Faye (Chair)

• Seun Timi-Koleolu (Co-Chair)

5 Venue & Accommodation Sub-Committee:

• Perenami Momodu (Chair)

• Kofoworola C. Toriola (Vice Chair)

6. Logistics and Entertainment Sub-Committee:

• Johnson Amaechi (Chair)

7. Conference Sponsors Administrative Sub-Committee:

• Christine Sijuwade (Chair)

8. Young Lawyer Sponsorship Sub-Committee:

• Vicar Oguafor (Chair)

9. Exhibitions Sub-Committee:

• Ogoegbunam Okafor (Chair)

10. Regulatory Clinic Coordinators:

• Marx Ikongbeh

• Oladele Oladunjoye

• Oluwatoyin Oladejo

“We are thrilled to have such a talented and diverse group of leaders, to guide the sub-committees for this year’s Conference”, said Mrs Ayoyinka Olajide-Awosedo, Chair of the NBA-SBL Conference Planning Committee. “Their expertise and dedication to advancing the practice of Business Law in Nigeria, will ensure a successful and impactful event.”

The 17th edition of the Annual International Business Law Conference is scheduled to hold over a three-day period, from Wednesday, July 5 to Friday, July 7, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

