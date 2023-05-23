  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

FG Reaffirms Commitment to Maritime Devt, Commissions NIMASA’s Enforcement Platforms

Business | 2 hours ago

Gilbert Ekugbe

The federal government has applauded the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its efforts at developing the maritime sector of the economy.

The Minister for Transportation, Mu’ Azu jaji Sambo stated this during the commissioning of the NIMASA Search and Rescue Base Clinic (SARBC) in Lagos.

He said NIMASA’s effort is in line with the government’s drive to diversify the nation’s economy away from oil, maintaining that the sector plays a significant role in revenue generation for the nation.

Sambo said as the supervisory Ministry, it would continue to give its support to NIMASA as she continues down this commendable path to ensuring the growth of maritime in Nigeria. 

“We commit ourselves to the supervisory role that would create enabling operational regimes for the agencies and departments under the ministry,” he said.

According to him, the SARBC will enable the agency to fulfil its obligations to seafarers and the general public by providing top-notch medical care facilities, stressing that the newly acquired communication gadgets will enable the agency’s enforcement and search and rescue operators communicate in real-time without any hindrance or interference while conducting their operations at sea,” he added.

Earlier, the Director General, NIMASA Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the commissioning would help address the high cost incurred by the agency in providing medical services to its staff while also generating foreign exchange for the nation’s economy as the clinic would be open to seafarers home and abroad.

“We will building infrastructure day in, day out and will do everything within our mandate to develop the nation’s maritime sector. Our ears and doors are open to maritime stakeholders. We will do the best to produce the platform for the benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

He, however, restated its determination as an agency  and as a nation in its entirety, to be persistent and relentless in the fight against maritime crime and insecurity while also striving at making the nation’s waterways and general maritime ecosystem safe.

“We have from the very beginning of our administration reckoned that attaining a Blue Economy is pivotal to the growth and development of the nation. It was equally important that while we had our vision set on achieving something great, we simultaneously took cognizance of the damaging impact that piracy, kidnapping of seafarers, smuggling, illegal oil bunkering, robbery at sea and illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing has had on our maritime profile,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.