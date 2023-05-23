Energy Firm Provides 24-hour Electricity to Yabatech

Omolabake Fasogbon

Aiming at sustainable development and quality educational outputs, a United States (US)-based manufacturer of power stations, Bluetti, has donated more than 100 solar power solutions to Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, to help the institution run on 24-hours electricity.

The firm, which recently launched it in Nigeria, explained that the gesture was in demonstration of its drive for sustainable development in Africa.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony that took place in the institution recently, Bluetti Brand Influencer, Joseph Tolulope Adeyemi, referenced power deficit in the country, according to the World Bank, as 85 million persons lacked access to grid electricity.

He decried huge economic loss in Nigeria occasioned by electricity theft and constant grid outages amid surplus solar resources.

Adeyemi said the firm recognised this challenge, hence the donation of the E-40-Series Solar Home System to the institution through the organisation’s Lighting An African Family (LAAF) CSR project’.

The LAAF project aimed to provide solar-powered lighting solutions that are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly to underprivileged African families with Yabatech being the first beneficiary.

Adeyemi said: “Bluetti will consistently focus on the off-grid solar energy market in Africa and carry out LAAF activities to provide local residents with superior and high-efficiency energy storage solutions, helping increase households’ and businesses’ autonomous power ability and contributing to local sustainable development.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the institution, the Director for Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills and Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development, Sherifdeen Ayodele, thanked the organisation for the gesture, while urging sustained partnership between the duo.

“This will go a long way in assisting the students in their daily campus life routine,” he affirmed.