Provost Seeks Industrial Peace with NLC, COEASU as Normalcy Returns to A’Ibom College of Education

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Provost of the College of Education (COE), Afaha Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Daniel Udo, has sued for industrial harmony among labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), operating in the school.

In an interview with journalists in his office at the weekend, the provost regretted the crises that rocked the teachers in college few years ago, leading to the suspension and withholding of salaries of four lecturers.

He noted that the crises had constituted a clog in the wheel of the academic and administrative progress of the school, and urged aggrieved union leaders to sustain the prevailing peace after the resolution of the issues in dispute.

Udo commended the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel; the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, and Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Effiong Essien, for their roles in resolving the matter.

The provost said his regime had since drawn a line from the business-as-usual attitude of the previous administrations to set a standard administrative operation that saw the school attaining new heights in terms of global best practices in academics, including prioritising staff welfare.

He said: “I take the issue of staff welfare as first line charge. We have settled salaries, promotion arrears, travel expenses and other entitlements up-to-date.”

Udo listed some of the institutional reforms to include automated payment system which guarantees checks and balances in all financial transactions, including school fees that were haphazardly done in analogue process with lot of leakages that drains the purse of the college.

Under his regime, the provost said virtually all the academic programmes have been accredited by the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) with only one granted partial accreditation.

“When I came in, security system in the school was at a near-zero level because the internal security personnel could not cope. Based on the decision of the council, we resorted to hiring private security to complement, and that has reduced incidences of security breaches on the campus,” he noted.

