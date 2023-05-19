Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), the umbrella body for all Muslim organisations and Muslim interests in the South-west, has lent its support to the Christian South-south Senate Presidency agenda.

The decision by the Muslim Ummah was contained in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahya.

The statement recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted Senator Godswill Akpabio, a Christian second-term senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the South-south geo-political zone of Nigeria, for the position of Senate President in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

“This decision, as reported, was made to have an inclusive zoning arrangement ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly leadership. Coming at a time when some sections of the polity already nurse erroneous jitters on the Muslim-Muslim Presidency, this reassuring move is most laudable.

“This bold move has the propensity of further uniting Nigeria across both tribal and religious lines. It is a very laudable and progressive move that is capable of engendering peace and national cohesion.

“We use this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians to support the President-elect, H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect, H.E. Sen. Kashim Shettima, in their onerous task of taking Nigeria to great heights,” the statement said.

MUSWEN noted that this is the time for national reconciliation adding that in the spirit of our greater tomorrow, all parties involved should join hands to usher in a new dawn in Nigeria as the inauguration of the new administration of the president-elect and vice-president-elect takes place on Monday, May 29, 2023.

S’west Muslim Ummah Canvass Support for APC’s Southern Christian Senate Presidency

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), the umbrella body for all Muslim organisations and Muslim interests in the South-west, has lent its support to the Christian South-south Senate Presidency agenda.

The decision by the Muslim Ummah was contained in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahya.

The statement recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted Senator Godswill Akpabio, a Christian second-term senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the South-south geo-political zone of Nigeria, for the position of Senate President in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

“This decision, as reported, was made to have an inclusive zoning arrangement ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly leadership. Coming at a time when some sections of the polity already nurse erroneous jitters on the Muslim-Muslim Presidency, this reassuring move is most laudable.

“This bold move has the propensity of further uniting Nigeria across both tribal and religious lines. It is a very laudable and progressive move that is capable of engendering peace and national cohesion.

“We use this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians to support the President-elect, H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect, H.E. Sen. Kashim Shettima, in their onerous task of taking Nigeria to great heights,” the statement said.

MUSWEN noted that this is the time for national reconciliation adding that in the spirit of our greater tomorrow, all parties involved should join hands to usher in a new dawn in Nigeria as the inauguration of the new administration of the president-elect and vice-president-elect takes place on Monday, May 29, 2023.