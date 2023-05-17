KBL Insurance Receives ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

KBL Insurance Limited, provider of general insurance solutions, said it has been rated ISO 9001:2015 certified. The company said the internationally recognised certification is a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality services, and products to customers and the teeming Nigerian populace.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is usually awarded to companies that meet strict quality management standards, and this includes a rigorous evaluation of the firm’s quality management system (qms), customer satisfaction as well as its continuous improvement.

The company’s Managing Director, Mrs. Ukachi Orji said the endorsement lent credence to the commitment of the management and staff to quality and satisfaction, as it assured subscribers of KBL Insurance’s dedication to delivering promises, exemplified in its exceptional services and insurance products.

“At KBL Insurance Limited, we have been committed to providing our customers, high-quality services and products, tailored to individual and desired corporate lifestyles, as well as other generic valuable products,” Orji stated, adding that receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification was a proud moment for the Underwriter, and it reaffirmed her company’s commitment to delivering the best possible service of international standards, to its customers.