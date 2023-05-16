  • Tuesday, 16th May, 2023

Buhari Back in Abuja After a Two-Week Stay in London 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, from London, the United Kingdom (UK).

The president was welcomed at about 4.45pm by top government officials including his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 3 for the UK to participate in the coronation of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, of the United Kingdom.

The president, who was initially scheduled to return to Abuja last week, had to postpone his return by another week as he was billed to see his dentist for dental check up.

Announcing Buhari’s decision to stay another week in London, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a release last week said: “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him.

“The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.”

