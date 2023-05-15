  • Monday, 15th May, 2023

Seun Kuti Turns Self in, Now in Police Custody

Breaking | 6 hours ago

Afrobeats musician, Seun Kuti, has turned himself in at the Police Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Inspector-General of Police Alkhali Baba had ordered the arrest of Seun, son of legedendary afrobeats musician, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, after a viral video showed the musician assaulting a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos last weekend.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the musician turned himself in Monday morning, accompanied by his lawyer and family representative.

“He has been placed under arrest”, Hundeyin said in a tweet Monday.

Watch video.

