Moments of Pride as ‘House Master’, Gbenga Ashafa, Achieves Peerless Feats with Zuba

At least half of the genius in leadership is in selecting the right people to serve as deputies and overseers. On this front, one cannot fault President Muhammadu Buhari. Even if every other appointment failed in the dispensation of authorised obligations, one person has stood out: Senator Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). For Ashafa, it has been a delightful ride in the satisfaction of official duties.

The residents of Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have found reasons to salute the administration of President Buhari, especially as the president’s era is almost expired. The gratitude comes as a response to the fulfilment of the president’s promise of change back before he was elected. Specifically, the Zuba residents were full of praise for Buhari and his appointed hands at FHA after they were handed the keys to the new estate covering 18.5 hectares of land and holding 748 units of different house types borne on 75 blocks.

Recognising housing supply as a necessity for Nigerians, the president in his commissioning of the estate lauded the efforts of Senator Ashafa in helping to deliver the housing units. It was also intimated that on account of Ashafa’s good work, more Nigerians have taken a strong step away from poverty and penury, walking closer and closer to prosperity.

Indeed, Ashafa has been doing well since he was appointed as FHA MD/CEO in 2020. That appointment has become one of the best things to happen to Nigerians, especially in Abuja and Lagos. Ashafa has been working overtime to ensure that housing provision is optimised across the federation.

His work has been recognized many times, earning appreciation and prayers from all over. This time, it is the residents of Zuba who are sending a salute to Ashafa, grateful for the House Master’s dedication and forthrightness in his duty as FHA boss.