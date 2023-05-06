Oke Ogun People Celebrate Installation of Kinsman as Monarch in Lagos 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The people of Oke-Ogun in Oyo State, under the aegis of Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), have congratulated the first Oba of Ogombo in Lagos State, Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo, who was recently installed by the Lagos State Government.

The Ogombo kingdom in Eti Osa Local Government Area has boundaries with areas such as Ajah, Sangotedo, Okun Ajah, among others, with the founders of the kingdom, coming from Saki in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, in the 17th century.

The National President, ODCF, Ahmed Raji, in a statement issued in Iseyin, yesterday, said the people of Oke-Ogun, are happy that the region has positively impacted the whole world with sons and daughters who have lived their lives to better humanity, stating that with the emergence of Oba Ogunbo, as the first traditional ruler of Ogombo Kingdom, developmental strides would follow.

According to him, “We, the people of Oke-Ogun are happy that our people all over the world are sources of good and admirable news, speaking specifically of the newly-installed, first Oba of Ogombo Kingdom, Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo, whose fore-bearers migrated to Lagos from Saki in our Oke-Ogun area.

“We believe the emergence of Oba Ogunbo, will bring positive global attention to Ogombo Kingdom as well as the Oke-Ogun region and its people progress, we also pray that the king will live long on the throne.”

The legal luminary then appreciated the government of Lagos State for making the installation of Oba Ogunbo, seamless, stating the support given to the ruling house will bring about further progress to the state.