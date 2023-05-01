Creation’s Finest- Tribute in Honour of Oluwole Oduyemi at 80

Okpokor Ezewu

Sometime in 1987, a colleague pointed at a tall trim man striding across the mezzanine floor overlooking the banking hall of the iconic but now disused Tinubu Square, Lagos building of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“That is your new Director of Banking Operations, Mr. O.S. Oduyemi” he announced. This disclosure did not elicit any particular warmth or excitement in me as I viewed his coming as a case of “adverse” selection over our revered “Double Chief” who was already acting in the position and was considered by us, the shopfloor folks, as the natural choice to fill the vacancy created by the posting of MS Udoh, to NIDB (now BOI) as Executive Director.

In what is a testament to the enormity and depth of the sterling personal and professional attributes our of celebrant, Mr. Oluwole S. Oduyemi, this somewhat bland, if not outrightly unwelcoming, way with which he was initially received, was soon to be reversed.

In the familiarisation meetings and interactions he engaged in as he assumed Office, one was treated to a deft display and natural flow of eloquence and intellect that was at once deep and open as well as humble and honest.

Events were to quickly evolve and unfold to show that in Mr O.S. Oduyemi, we had a debonair, urbane and quintessential professional that had come to turn things around for good.

The year 1989 had opened up with what might arguably pass as the most turbulent in the annals of financial stability in Nigeria. The liberalised bank licensing regime of the 1986 Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), had left in its wake, a litany/string of poorly capitalised and badly managed banks. These banks had combined with an even larger number of so-called finance houses, to pose a veritable systemic risk for the economy at large.

CBN Governor Abdulkadir Ahmed’s response to the problem, was to empanel an in-house crack team of technical eggheads, with O.S. Oduyemi as Head and Gani Ogunleye as Secretary.

With an eclectic and detailed case by case diagnostic approach, he led the Committee to produce a report in record time which was adopted and wholly accepted for implementation by the authorities.

This effectively stemmed and reversed the slide, resulting in the stronger and more resilient banking industry with which we were ushered into the 1990’s.

In this assignment, as with all other high stake assignments that were to follow, he exhibited an uncanny ability to draw from the deep intellectual and scholarly exposure he had garnered both at work and from the several academic and professional portals he had gone through over the years: Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta – School Certificate; University of Lagos – B.Sc Accounting; Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK – ACIB; and Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK – M.Sc Business Management.

Next came that momentous Friday, July 20, 1990 news broadcast on national radio, of his appointment to the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This was the elevation to the powerhouse of banking in Nigeria.

But guess what was one of the first tasks he focused his attention on – how to financially salvage Ajisegiri, his Office messenger, who, we were told, on receiving the news of the appointment, had “declared surplus” amongst his friends and neighbours, partying all through the weekend in celebration and was now broke!

Though reckless and unauthorised, the DG felt sentimentally obligated to bale/bail him out. All through his tenure, this caring personal touch and emphasis on the human angle to issues, would be a regular feature of his work style.

The 1990 appointment as Deputy Governor, a position he occupied for an unprecedented and yet-to-be-broken record 14 years, elevated and firmly placed in him in the commanding heights of banking in Nigeria.

The tenure saw him through the regimes of 3 illustrious CBN Governors – Abdulkadir Ahmed, Paul Ogwuma and Joseph Sanusi, together with whom he undertook and achieved a wide range of financial engineering feats in the management of the Nigerian financial system and the economy at large.

Some of the breakthrough initiatives he directly superintended during this period include the decimalization of the currency structure, the introduction of buffer stock strategy to the management of the currency and the revitalisation of the Mint, reform of the structural rigidities associated with the clearing house system particularly in the area of upcountry interbank payment settlements as well as the strategic regularisation of the warped staff complement following the recruitment hiactus of the 1990’s.

His 40-year tour of duty at the CBN was brought to a close in 2004 in a blaze of glory marked by an unprecedented series of emotion-laden valedictory/sendforth sessions and retirement parties that spanned a 2-week period in the Bank.

The CBN-era was followed by a co-option onto the Board of Directors of Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) in 2004. He became its Chairman in 2010 and retired mandatorily on May 3, 2013 when he turned 70 years.

The tenure GTBank, draws attention to the lesser known commercial banking dimension to the rich career record of our celebrant. This record includes the 1982 – 1984 period when he worked with the redoubtable Subomi Balogun as one of the arrowheads he used in his audacious trail blazing incursion into private banking with the founding of FCMB.

Preceding all these, is the 1961 – 63 start to his working life at the then Barclays Bank DCO (the precursor of today’s Union Bank Plc) as a rookie bank clerk/cashier. There has thus been a non-central banking side to the life of our celebrant. This account of the commercial banking dimension to the celebrant’s career, is not only significant because of its revelation of the non-central banking side to our celebrant’s career, but also for the unique and interesting turn it adds to it – a career cycle that started at the bottom rung in a commercial bank, as a bank clerk/cashier, was providentially brought to a climatic end, also in a commercia bank, at the very top, as bank Chairman.

His work style was marked by an open, generous, humane and helpful disposition to all. This robust substrate that undergirded all he was able to achieve in the workplace, is an added feature of today’s celebrations. Ever so accommodating and on hand to lend a helping hand, his has been a world view and disposition to others that is completely shorn of base considerations of gender, creed, tongue or standing in society.

This was perhaps best seen in the polyglot and melting pot makeup of his Offices over the years: from Grace Eromosele to Mathias Essien, Mercy Ekezie, Henrietta Atukum, Dule and Bukky Adenubi. From yours truly, ‘Okor Ezewu, to Clem Buari, Paul Oboh, Tanimu Musa, Abiodun Williams, Dada Autason, Abubakar “Computer” Adamu, Mike Egbuniwe, Garba Abdullahi, Umoru Ameh, Ajisegiri and Akpan.

From Yobe, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Niger to Kogi, Edo, Delta, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi to Ondo and Lagos States – there was hardly a part of Nigeria that was not represented even when there was no deliberate act of profiling towards a premeditated end result.

The broad spectrum and cross-sectional spread as well as wide reach of his circle of friends and close confidantes, similarly testify to this: Oba Otudeko, ARK Ishmael, Halilu Musa, Galadinma Borno, Lugard Aimiuwu, Alfredo Prado, Vincent Omoike, Odano, Prof. Odebunmi and Kola …

Forthrightness and faithfulness made manifest in a deep sense of loyalty, obligation and deference to colleagues, present and past, were among the other features of the mindset with which he discharged his duties. Never one to forget a past relationship, he was always a dependable ally and would often be seen personally and directly attending to requests for favour, particularly coming from past senior colleagues.

One recalls in this regard, the several times he would leave his seat as Director of Banking Operations, to personally see to a commonplace request like a mint note cash exchange from say, a personality like the last sole Deputy Governor of the Bank, Alhaji AOG Otiti.

I also recall joining him as his Special Assistant, in a number of informal courtesy visits to the then retired Governor Abdulkadir Ahmed, some of which entailed day long, out-of-the-way trips to his Kaduna home and that emotional last visit to his terminal sickbed in London, in the UK!

Besides and beyond the workplace, there is the recognition of the backdrop and anchor role that the home front has effectively provided. An acknowledged champion husband, father and patriarch, he has been married to Mummy Veronica, his Agenebode, Edo State princess wife these last 52 years (and still counting). Together with their 3 sons – Adesina, Adebayo and Ademola (and a growing number of grandchildren through them), they constitute a close knit and love-centred family home that have over the years, served as the solid front and base from which he launched forth to the ‘outside’ world.

Their home has also served as the stabilising and rallying centre for the expansive Oduyemi family clan of Ibogun-Abeokuta (Igbore and Owu), Ogun State. It has also been a shelter-home to countless other relatives and non-relatives, in-laws, and even their children’s school friends.

Evidently in recognition of the place of divine benevolence in all he had been able to accomplish in life, his faith walk and work have, particularly in the later years of his life, emerged an important area of focus for our celebrant.

In 2004, together with other families of the New Estate Baptist Church, Surulere, Lagos, the Oduyemi’s were commissioned as pioneer missionaries, to found and establish a new Church on the Island-end of the City.

With missionary zeal and Nehemiah-like diligence and upheld and sustained by God’s enabling grace, they have today succeeded in establishing the New Dawn Baptist Church at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With unwavering commitment to the call, they have not only erected the beautiful edifice that now adorns the V.I. Annexe skyline but also become a veritable beacon of hope and an oasis for the spiritually thirsty and deficient in and around its catchment area and beyond.

Here then is an account of the life and times of Mr. OS Oduyemi up until this day, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, as he attains the age of 80 years.

The uncommonly impactful and almost inimitable nature of the record of his accomplishments, make it both a challenge and standard for all who aspire for high public Office.

One could in fact be led to ask or wonder if in him, we don’t have one of creation’s finest! I personally answered that question long ago in the affirmative, from my privileged close association and interactions with him these last 36 years. To me, Mr. Oduyemi is certainly not a mere man but one who through the diligent application of self, has earned his place amongst Kings.

His is truly a life worth celebrating and today, I joyfully join all people of goodwill in saying: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIR. In line with one of his favourite quotes by General Douglas MacArthur: “Old soldiers don’t die; they just fade away”, let the count up to his 90th birthday, begin!

My wife Asoa, joins me in extending warm and affectionate felicitations as well as praying for his many more happy returns to May 3rd, in the years ahead, in Jesus name. Best wishes, Sir.

Okpokor (‘Okor) Ezewu, was Special Assistant I to Oduyemi

(!990 – 2004)

Abuja, Nigeria